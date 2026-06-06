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US Embassy in Ankara Praised for Fast-Tracking Iran World Cup Visas
(MENAFN) The US ambassador to Türkiye has praised embassy staff in Ankara for their role in processing visas for members of Iran’s national football team ahead of the FIFA World Cup.
According to reports, Ambassador Tom Barrack publicly commended the embassy team for their work handling visa applications for Iranian players preparing to compete in the tournament hosted by the United States, Mexico, and Canada. In a message posted on the social media platform X, he said, “Proud of our outstanding team at the U.S. Embassy in Ankara for their work processing visas for Iran’s national football team on their road to the @FIFAWorldCup in the United States,” as stated in the post.
He also highlighted the broader significance of international sports, adding that “sports transcends borders, and we look forward to welcoming competitors and fans from around the world.”
Earlier reports, citing a White House official, indicated that Iranian players had already received US entry authorization roughly 10 days before their opening match in Los Angeles.
Visa arrangements have become a notable logistical issue for Iran ahead of the tournament. While the team is expected to be based in Tijuana, Mexico, all of its Group G fixtures are scheduled to take place in the United States.
The Iranian squad has been conducting its pre-tournament training camp in Antalya, Türkiye, since May 19.
According to reports, Ambassador Tom Barrack publicly commended the embassy team for their work handling visa applications for Iranian players preparing to compete in the tournament hosted by the United States, Mexico, and Canada. In a message posted on the social media platform X, he said, “Proud of our outstanding team at the U.S. Embassy in Ankara for their work processing visas for Iran’s national football team on their road to the @FIFAWorldCup in the United States,” as stated in the post.
He also highlighted the broader significance of international sports, adding that “sports transcends borders, and we look forward to welcoming competitors and fans from around the world.”
Earlier reports, citing a White House official, indicated that Iranian players had already received US entry authorization roughly 10 days before their opening match in Los Angeles.
Visa arrangements have become a notable logistical issue for Iran ahead of the tournament. While the team is expected to be based in Tijuana, Mexico, all of its Group G fixtures are scheduled to take place in the United States.
The Iranian squad has been conducting its pre-tournament training camp in Antalya, Türkiye, since May 19.
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