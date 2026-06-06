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UN Security Council Demands Release of Staff Detained by Houthis Amid Yemen Crisis
(MENAFN) The United Nations Security Council has renewed its call for the immediate release of UN staff, humanitarian workers, and diplomatic personnel detained by Yemen’s Houthi movement, as the second anniversary of large-scale detentions approaches.
In a statement issued on Friday, the Council strongly condemned what it described as the continued detention of individuals affiliated with the UN system, international and local NGOs, civil society groups, and diplomatic missions, according to reports.
Members reiterated their demand for the “unconditional, safe and immediate release” of all those held, including 73 UN employees, expressing serious concern over their wellbeing amid multiple waves of arrests that have taken place since 2021.
The Council also welcomed ongoing UN efforts through diplomatic and other channels to secure the release of detainees, stressing that threats against humanitarian workers are unacceptable and further aggravate an already severe humanitarian emergency.
It emphasized that all parties involved in the conflict are obligated under international humanitarian law to ensure safe and unhindered humanitarian access, as well as protect the security and freedom of movement of UN personnel and those working alongside them.
Warning that conditions in Yemen could deteriorate further without a political solution, the Council noted that more than 22.3 million people in the country currently require humanitarian assistance.
It also reaffirmed support for Yemen’s unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity, and expressed backing for UN Special Envoy Hans Grundberg in his efforts to facilitate an inclusive, Yemeni-led political settlement in line with relevant Security Council resolutions.
In a statement issued on Friday, the Council strongly condemned what it described as the continued detention of individuals affiliated with the UN system, international and local NGOs, civil society groups, and diplomatic missions, according to reports.
Members reiterated their demand for the “unconditional, safe and immediate release” of all those held, including 73 UN employees, expressing serious concern over their wellbeing amid multiple waves of arrests that have taken place since 2021.
The Council also welcomed ongoing UN efforts through diplomatic and other channels to secure the release of detainees, stressing that threats against humanitarian workers are unacceptable and further aggravate an already severe humanitarian emergency.
It emphasized that all parties involved in the conflict are obligated under international humanitarian law to ensure safe and unhindered humanitarian access, as well as protect the security and freedom of movement of UN personnel and those working alongside them.
Warning that conditions in Yemen could deteriorate further without a political solution, the Council noted that more than 22.3 million people in the country currently require humanitarian assistance.
It also reaffirmed support for Yemen’s unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity, and expressed backing for UN Special Envoy Hans Grundberg in his efforts to facilitate an inclusive, Yemeni-led political settlement in line with relevant Security Council resolutions.
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