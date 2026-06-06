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Eurovision Viewership Drops by 35 Million Despite Strong Digital Engagement
(MENAFN) The Eurovision Song Contest has recorded a notable decline in television audiences, with viewership falling by tens of millions compared with the previous year, according to figures released by the European Broadcasting Union (EBU).
The 70th edition of the competition attracted around 131 million TV viewers across 35 markets, down from approximately 166 million recorded during the 2025 event in Basel, Switzerland—a decrease of about 35 million.
While overall television audiences contracted, viewing trends were not uniform across countries. The host nation Austria saw record-breaking domestic ratings, in contrast to declines reported in several major markets, including the United Kingdom, France, and Poland.
At the same time, Eurovision’s online presence continued to expand significantly. Organizers reported that content related to the contest generated more than 2.75 billion views across social media platforms during the 2026 season, highlighting a shift toward digital consumption.
The event was held in Vienna and took place amid controversy following the withdrawal of several countries, including Spain, Slovenia, Ireland, Iceland, and the Netherlands, in protest over Israel’s participation.
This year’s competition was ultimately won by Bulgaria’s DARA with the song “Bangaranga.”
The 70th edition of the competition attracted around 131 million TV viewers across 35 markets, down from approximately 166 million recorded during the 2025 event in Basel, Switzerland—a decrease of about 35 million.
While overall television audiences contracted, viewing trends were not uniform across countries. The host nation Austria saw record-breaking domestic ratings, in contrast to declines reported in several major markets, including the United Kingdom, France, and Poland.
At the same time, Eurovision’s online presence continued to expand significantly. Organizers reported that content related to the contest generated more than 2.75 billion views across social media platforms during the 2026 season, highlighting a shift toward digital consumption.
The event was held in Vienna and took place amid controversy following the withdrawal of several countries, including Spain, Slovenia, Ireland, Iceland, and the Netherlands, in protest over Israel’s participation.
This year’s competition was ultimately won by Bulgaria’s DARA with the song “Bangaranga.”
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