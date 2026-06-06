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China Calls for Respect of Ceasefire as US-Iran Tensions Escalate
(MENAFN) China has urged both the United States and Iran to uphold their ceasefire agreement and avoid returning to full-scale conflict, amid renewed military tensions between the two sides.
According to reports, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said Beijing is closely monitoring the situation and expressed concern over recent developments.
“China is deeply concerned over the current situation,” Mao Ning told reporters in Beijing.
The remarks followed reports of new US military activity, including strikes on Qeshm Island, which Washington described as a response to alleged Iranian attempts to carry out attacks across the Middle East. US forces also reported intercepting several Iranian missiles and drones in coordination with allied military units.
Separately, Kuwaiti authorities said their air defense systems had engaged what they described as hostile missile and drone threats in the early hours of Wednesday.
Mao emphasized that renewed hostilities would serve no constructive purpose and urged all parties to recommit to diplomatic efforts.
“Renewed warfare serves no one's interest.”
She added that the priority should be preserving the ceasefire framework and returning to negotiations aimed at a long-term settlement.
“We hope relevant parties can cherish the opportunities of peace, honor ceasefire commitment and keep momentum of negotiation, stick to dispute settlement through political and diplomatic means, and realize a comprehensive and lasting ceasefire at an early date and create necessary conditions for the restoration of peace and tranquility in the Middle East,” she added.
According to reports, sporadic exchanges of fire have continued despite a ceasefire agreement that has been in place since April 8, following earlier US-Israeli military action against Iran on Feb. 28.
According to reports, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said Beijing is closely monitoring the situation and expressed concern over recent developments.
“China is deeply concerned over the current situation,” Mao Ning told reporters in Beijing.
The remarks followed reports of new US military activity, including strikes on Qeshm Island, which Washington described as a response to alleged Iranian attempts to carry out attacks across the Middle East. US forces also reported intercepting several Iranian missiles and drones in coordination with allied military units.
Separately, Kuwaiti authorities said their air defense systems had engaged what they described as hostile missile and drone threats in the early hours of Wednesday.
Mao emphasized that renewed hostilities would serve no constructive purpose and urged all parties to recommit to diplomatic efforts.
“Renewed warfare serves no one's interest.”
She added that the priority should be preserving the ceasefire framework and returning to negotiations aimed at a long-term settlement.
“We hope relevant parties can cherish the opportunities of peace, honor ceasefire commitment and keep momentum of negotiation, stick to dispute settlement through political and diplomatic means, and realize a comprehensive and lasting ceasefire at an early date and create necessary conditions for the restoration of peace and tranquility in the Middle East,” she added.
According to reports, sporadic exchanges of fire have continued despite a ceasefire agreement that has been in place since April 8, following earlier US-Israeli military action against Iran on Feb. 28.
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