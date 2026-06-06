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Kurtulmus Criticizes Global Governance System, UN Performance
(MENAFN) Turkish Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş said Wednesday that the international institutions created to maintain global stability are no longer functioning effectively and have failed to respond adequately to major crises and conflicts around the world.
Speaking at an event titled "Türkiye in a Changing World: A Partner, a Balancer, a Strategic Actor," organized by the Finland-Türkiye Interparliamentary Friendship Group, Kurtulmus argued that the world is experiencing a deep crisis in international governance.
"The institutions of the world system have collapsed," Kurtulmus said.
He stated that the United Nations, despite being founded with the goal of preventing wars and promoting international cooperation, has fallen short of achieving its core objectives. According to Kurtulmus, the organization has been unable to effectively address ongoing conflicts or enforce accountability.
"To put it plainly, the United Nations means little more than an office in New York," he said.
Referring to comments he had previously made during a gathering in Türkiye, Kurtulmus reiterated his criticism of the organization's performance and influence on the global stage.
"Unfortunately, the United Nations is no different from a cafe in New York. It has no influence, cannot resolve any conflict, cannot stop any aggression, cannot tell any criminal that they are guilty, and remains in a state of helplessness."
His remarks came amid broader discussions about the effectiveness of international institutions and the challenges facing the current global order as geopolitical tensions continue to rise in various regions.
Speaking at an event titled "Türkiye in a Changing World: A Partner, a Balancer, a Strategic Actor," organized by the Finland-Türkiye Interparliamentary Friendship Group, Kurtulmus argued that the world is experiencing a deep crisis in international governance.
"The institutions of the world system have collapsed," Kurtulmus said.
He stated that the United Nations, despite being founded with the goal of preventing wars and promoting international cooperation, has fallen short of achieving its core objectives. According to Kurtulmus, the organization has been unable to effectively address ongoing conflicts or enforce accountability.
"To put it plainly, the United Nations means little more than an office in New York," he said.
Referring to comments he had previously made during a gathering in Türkiye, Kurtulmus reiterated his criticism of the organization's performance and influence on the global stage.
"Unfortunately, the United Nations is no different from a cafe in New York. It has no influence, cannot resolve any conflict, cannot stop any aggression, cannot tell any criminal that they are guilty, and remains in a state of helplessness."
His remarks came amid broader discussions about the effectiveness of international institutions and the challenges facing the current global order as geopolitical tensions continue to rise in various regions.
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