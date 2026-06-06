War Update: 269 Frontline Clashes Over Past Day, Heaviest Fighting In Huliaipole Sector

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported on Facebook by the General Staff in an operational update as of 8:00 on June 6, according to Ukrinform.

The enemy carried out one missile strike and 96 air strikes, dropping 295 guided aerial bombs. In addition, Russian forces used 10,064 kamikaze drones and conducted 3,135 shelling attacks, including 20 from multiple launch rocket systems.

Ukrainian aviation, missile forces, and artillery struck six clusters of enemy personnel, four UAV command posts, and five Russian artillery systems.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors, there were three clashes. The enemy carried out three air strikes using four guided bombs and 72 shelling attacks, including two from MLRS.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, Russian forces launched seven attacks near Starytsia and toward Izbytske, Okhrimivka, and Kolodiazne.

In the Kupiansk sector, Ukrainian forces stopped four enemy attempts to advance toward Kupiansk and Podoly.

Ukrainian forces destroy Russian bridge-laying vehicle onfront

In the Lyman sector, Russian troops attempted to break through Ukrainian defenses 29 times near Novoselivka, Zarichne, and Drobysheve, as well as toward Lyman and Ozerne.

In the Sloviansk sector, Russian forces carried out nine assaults near Zakitne and toward Kryva Luka and Rai-Oleksandrivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, Russian troops made four unsuccessful attempts to push Ukrainian defenders from positions near Nykyforivka, Minkivka, Chasiv Yar, and toward Malynivka.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, Russian forces carried out 22 attacks near Kostiantynivka, Pleshchiivka, Ivanopillia, Berestok, Rusyn Yar, Toretske, Illinivka, Kucheriv Yar, Vilne, and Nove Shakhove.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Ukraine's Defense Forces stopped 31 assault operations by Russian troops near Nikanorivka, Rodynske, Kotlyne, Hryshyne, Udachne, Novomykolaivka, Muravka, Dorozhnie, Novooleksandrivka, and Novopidhorodnie.

In the Oleksandrivka sector, Russian forces carried out 11 attacks near Sichneve, Zelenyi Hai, Oleksandrohrad, Ternove, and toward Vorone.

In the Huliaipole sector, Russian forces carried out 40 attacks near Pryluky, Zlahoda, Rybne, Sviatopetrivka, Zaliznychne, and toward Dobropillia, Vozdvyzhivka, Hirke, Huliaipilske, Tsvitkove, Verkhnia Tersa, Stara Ukrainka, and Charivne.

Russian forces using hard-to-jam LTE-controlled drones in attacks on– Voloshyn

In the Orikhiv sector, the enemy launched one assault near Stepove.

In the Dnipro River sector, Ukrainian forces successfully repelled one Russian offensive attempt toward the Antonivskyi Bridge.

No signs of offensive group formations were detected in the Volyn and Polissia sectors of the front.

As previously reported, Russia's total combat losses since the start of the full-scale invasion from February 24, 2022, to June 6, 2026, are estimated at around 1,372,270 personnel.