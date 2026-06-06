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France, Hungary Move Toward New Strategic Cooperation Deal Across Key Sectors
(MENAFN) France and Hungary are set to develop a new bilateral strategic partnership before the end of the year, following talks in Paris between the two countries’ leaders, according to official remarks.
Emmanuel Macron announced the plan alongside visiting Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Magyar, saying the agreement would deepen cooperation across multiple strategic fields.
"It will allow us to strengthen our cooperation in strategic areas," such as defense, nuclear energy, industry, space, agriculture, economy, education, culture, among others, Macron said.
Magyar expressed support for closer ties in the current international context, emphasizing the need for stronger coordination between the two countries.
For his part, Magyar reassured his host that "in this international situation, we need much closer cooperation. And we will be delighted to work with you."
He also welcomed the planned strategic partnership, noting that it is expected to reinforce collaboration in economic, cultural, diplomatic, and broader EU-related matters.
Emmanuel Macron announced the plan alongside visiting Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Magyar, saying the agreement would deepen cooperation across multiple strategic fields.
"It will allow us to strengthen our cooperation in strategic areas," such as defense, nuclear energy, industry, space, agriculture, economy, education, culture, among others, Macron said.
Magyar expressed support for closer ties in the current international context, emphasizing the need for stronger coordination between the two countries.
For his part, Magyar reassured his host that "in this international situation, we need much closer cooperation. And we will be delighted to work with you."
He also welcomed the planned strategic partnership, noting that it is expected to reinforce collaboration in economic, cultural, diplomatic, and broader EU-related matters.
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