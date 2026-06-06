Europe's Outreach To Pakistan Undermines Stance On Cross-Border Terrorism: Report

MENAFN - IANS) Tel Aviv, June 6 (IANS) Europe increasingly views India as a strategic partner, yet continues to engage Pakistan through a familiar crisis-management approach it appears reluctant to abandon.

While Europe emphasises security cooperation with New Delhi, it simultaneously reverts to the language of "balance", "engagement", and“restraint” in its outreach to Islamabad, a report has highlighted.

By drawing parallels between Indian Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and Ukraine in a recent joint statement following the 8th Pakistan-European Union Strategic Dialogue held in Islamabad, the EU overlooks Pakistan's alleged support for cross-border terrorism and, in the pursuit of optics, undermines its own moral stance on terrorism, Sergio Restelli, an Italian political advisor, author and geopolitical expert, wrote in the 'Times of Israel'.

According to the expert, the recent visit of EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President Kaja Kallas to Islamabad risks reinforcing a damaging perception in New Delhi: that Europe seeks India's market, geopolitical weight and role in balancing China but remains hesitant when it comes to addressing India's concerns on terrorism.

He stated that Europe seeks India's partnership, an EU-India Free Trade Agreement (FTA) to offset potential losses in Washington, but still instinctively reverts to the old Pakistan dossier whenever the dynamics in the subcontinent become strained.

"Earlier this year, Kallas said the EU would proceed with a security and defence partnership with India, a significant step in Europe's Indo-Pacific posture. Yet on the subcontinent's most sensitive security question, the EU continues to behave as though India's counterterror concerns are merely one side of a bilateral quarrel. That is not strategic autonomy. It is strategic confusion. Europe is back again pacifying dictators like it once did. While verbally it tries to proclaim strategic autonomy, it panders to Asif Munir just because it must seem to have a seat at the Iran table," Restelli stated.

"The issue is not that Kallas visited Pakistan. Serious powers engage adversaries, rivals and difficult partners. The issue is that the visit came without any visible insistence on accountability. A serious European message would have been clear: Pakistan cannot claim partnership with Europe while the infrastructure of extremism, denial and proxy violence remains a recurring feature of South Asian instability. Instead, the public choreography gave Pakistan what it most craves: legitimacy without cost," he further mentioned.

Restelli argued that a serious European policy would require a different sequencing: "condemn terrorism, demand accountability, call on Pakistan to dismantle terror networks, affirm India's right to protect its citizens within international law, and then urge de-escalation".

He warned that without this structure, restraint risks becoming a burden borne primarily by the victim.