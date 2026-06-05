Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu Plans To Transform Vizag Into World-Class Bay City

MENAFN - IANS) Visakhapatnam, June 5 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu directed officials to formulate an action plan to transform Visakhapatnam into a world-class Bay City.

Addressing a review meeting on Visakha Economic Region (VER) attended by Collectors of nine districts, public representatives and officials, the Chief Minister outlined a roadmap for tourism, infrastructure and economic development across the region.

The Chief Minister instructed officials to develop the Bay City Project stretching from Kailasagiri to Bhogapuram.

He also suggested establishing a dedicated Project Monitoring Unit (PMU) for the Visakha Economic Region to ensure effective implementation and coordination of projects.

He directed officials to construct a Convention Centre on 303 acres belonging to the Greyhounds department and emphasized the need to develop the Kailasagiri area as both a spiritual and tourism destination.

The Chief Minister called for attracting investments in beach-based recreational projects, including water sports and entertainment facilities, to provide enjoyable and best experiences for visitors of all age groups.

Chandrababu Naidu also instructed officials to modernize the Visakhapatnam Zoo and enhance its appeal as a major tourist attraction. He stressed the importance of developing the region's unique tourism assets, including the Erra Matti Dibbalu (Red Sand Dunes) and Buddhist heritage sites.

Highlighting the tourism potential of the Godavari region, the Chief Minister noted that the Akhanda Godavari Project in Rajamahendravaram, along with the Polavaram Project and Papikondalu, could emerge as major attractions. He said that strengthening infrastructure in these areas would create opportunities for large-scale tourism investments.

The Chief Minister further directed officials to focus on the development of townships adjacent to industrial zones being established around various projects.

He also suggested placing the NITI Aayog report on the Visakha Economic Region in the public domain and inviting suggestions and ideas from students, intellectuals and other stakeholders to enrich the development vision for the region.

Civil aviation minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu, state ministers K. Atchannaidu and Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy; MLAs Collectors from nine districts spanning Srikakulam to East Godavari; VER Convener and Industries Secretary Yuvaraj; Special Chief Secretary (Transport) M.T. Krishna Babu; Principal Secretary (Health) Saurabh Gaur; Principal Secretary (Finance) Piyush Kumar; IT Secretary Katamneni Bhaskar; Visakhapatnam District Collector Abhishikt Kishore participated.