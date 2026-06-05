Saudi Ambassador Visits Jordan Judicial Institute, Praises Its Role In Developing Judicial Talent

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 5 (Petra) – Saudi Arabia's Ambassador to Jordan, Prince Mansour bin Khalid Al Saud, was briefed on the experience of the Jordan Judicial Institute and its role in preparing and qualifying judicial professionals during an official visit to the institute's headquarters in Amman.

According to a statement issued by the institute, the ambassador received an overview of the Jordan Judicial Institute's history, mission, and objectives, as well as its role in training judges and enhancing their professional capabilities. The presentation also highlighted the distinguished bilateral relations between Jordan and Saudi Arabia, underpinned by deep-rooted historical ties and close cooperation across various fields.

The ambassador reviewed the institute's key academic and training programs, along with its specialized initiatives aimed at advancing judicial training and improving judges' competencies. These efforts have strengthened the institute's position as a leading judicial and academic institution at both the national and Arab levels.

The visit included a tour of the institute's facilities, including training halls and modern educational and technological resources. Prince Mansour was introduced to the institute's integrated training environment and advanced institutional infrastructure, which support judicial qualification and professional development efforts.

He expressed appreciation for the institute's contribution to preparing highly qualified judicial professionals, commending the advanced level of its training programs, modern facilities, and achievements in enhancing judicial performance and reinforcing the principles of justice and the rule of law.

The statement noted that the visit comes within the framework of the longstanding historical relations and distinguished partnership between the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, as well as the two countries' commitment to strengthening cooperation and exchanging expertise in ways that serve their shared interests.

//Petra// MF