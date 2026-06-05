S8UL's Soul, B Haunt To Represent India At Asian Games 2026 Esports

S8UL Esports' fighting game athletes Gurashish Singh (Soul) and Prateek Bhaunt (B Haunt) have officially qualified to represent India in Tekken 8 and Street Fighter 6, respectively, at the Asian Games 2026. The duo earned their spots after winning their respective events at the National Esports Championships 2026 (NESC 2026), the official qualification tournament for India's esports contingent at the Games, according to a press release.

Soul, who previously represented India at the BRICS Esports Tournament 2025, emerged as the national champion in Tekken 8, while B Haunt secured top honours in Street Fighter 6 to book their places on Team India. Their success marks another significant milestone for India's growing fighting game community and reflects the impact of S8UL's investment in grassroots talent development. Both players joined the organisation through the S8UL Gauntlet, a first-of-its-kind fighting games talent hunt programme designed to identify, support, and develop some of India's most promising players.

A Dream Realised for Indian Athletes

Speaking on his qualification, Gurashish Singh, aka Soul, said, "Representing India at the Asian Games is something every athlete dreams of. I've had the opportunity to wear the Indian jersey before at the BRICS Esports Tournament, but qualifying for the Asian Games is on a completely different level. The support I've received through S8UL's Fighting Games Talent Hunt Program has played a huge role in my journey, giving me access to coaching, tournament opportunities, and the resources needed to compete consistently. I'm grateful for the trust placed in me and fully focused on preparing to make India proud on the continental stage."

The qualification of Soul and B Haunt comes ahead of the 20th Asian Games, scheduled to take place in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, from September 19 to October 4. Esports will feature 11 titles at the Games, continuing its rise within the continental sporting landscape after debuting as a demonstration event at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta-Palembang and becoming a full medal sport at the Hangzhou Asian Games in 2023. Notably, the Street Fighter, Tekken, and King of Fighters series will be contested under the Competitive Martial Arts category, which will be treated as a single medal event.

"Winning NESC and earning the chance to represent India at the Asian Games is one of the biggest achievements of my career so far. The Fighting Games Talent Hunt Program gave me an opportunity that very few players in the ecosystem have had access to, and it has helped me grow tremendously as a competitor. I am excited for the challenge ahead and determined to give my best for the country," commented Prateek Bhaunt, aka B Haunt.

S8UL's Gauntlet Program Paves the Way

As part of S8UL's talent hunt initiative, six selected athletes receive professional coaching, fully funded participation in domestic and international tournaments, comprehensive travel support, a monthly stipend, and integration into the organisation's content ecosystem.

Eyeing the Esports World Cup

Both Soul and B Haunt, alongside Ansh Arora (Closing Regent), Prince (Prince), Mohammad Sameer (AK Arhaan), and Nakul Sharma (Weak Akuma), are also part of S8UL's Esports World Cup (EWC) 2026 campaign, where they are competing in qualification pathways across Fatal Fury, Street Fighter 6, and Tekken 8, as they look to earn spots at the world's largest esports event. Selected as a Club Partner by the Esports Foundation for the second consecutive year, S8UL has already secured qualification in Chess, Fortnite, and Honour of Kings for EWC 2026, while continuing to compete across qualification pathways in several other titles. The organisation's EWC 2026 campaign is powered by Campa Energy, one of India's leading energy drink brands, as its Title Sponsor.

S8UL Leadership on the Milestone Achievement

Animesh Agarwal, aka 8Bit Thug, co-founder and CEO of S8UL, said, "From the very beginning, the idea behind the S8UL Gauntlet was simple: identify talented fighting game players, give them access to the resources they need, and help them compete at the highest level." Seeing Soul and B Haunt qualify for the Asian Games is a direct outcome of that effort. Both of them have put in an immense amount of work over the past year, and they've made the most of every opportunity available to them. Representing India at an event of this scale is a huge achievement, and we're proud to see them carry Indian fighting games onto one of the biggest stages in international sport."

Success Extends to Other Titles

Beyond the fighting game disciplines, S8UL athletes have also made their mark in other Asian Games qualification pathways. The organisation's League of Legends roster, led by captain Akshaj Shenoy (Kat Bot) alongside Aakash Shandilya (Infi), Sanindhya Malik (Deadcorporal), Mihir Ranjan (Lotus), Ahmed Shahid (Nero), and Rahul Bisht (Bob), emerged victorious at the NESC 2026 and will now compete in the regional qualifiers from June 12 to 14. Notably, Kat Bot, Infi, Deadcorporal, and Lotus were part of India's League of Legends contingent at the Hangzhou Asian Games, where the team secured a fifth-place finish.

With athletes now earning opportunities across multiple disciplines, S8UL continues to strengthen India's presence on the international esports stage. Through long-term investment in player development, international exposure, and professional support systems, the organisation remains committed to creating pathways for Indian talent to compete and succeed at the highest levels of global competition.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)