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Ranvir Shorey Opens Up On Rare Experience With World Of Pyramid Schemes In 90S: It Seemed Like Legit Thing

Ranvir Shorey Opens Up On Rare Experience With World Of Pyramid Schemes In 90S: It Seemed Like Legit Thing


2026-06-05 07:00:43
(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, June 5 (IANS) Actor Ranvir Shorey, who is receiving a lot of good response ot his recently released streaming show 'The Pyramid Scheme', once had an encounter with one such scheme in real life.

The actor spoke with IANS during the promotions of the show along with Paramvir Cheema, Shreyansh Pandey and Shekhar Suman.

When asked if he has seen or experienced the world of pyramid schemes, the actor told IANS,“Yes, I think in my younger days, when I used to sound before my TV career. There was a company in which I had sounded at an event. But that's about it. Sometimes in such a scheme, not as a participant. But I have seen such schemes. At that time, it was not as known as it is now. It seemed like a legit thing where you can have it as a career option. But now, of course, people are wiser”.

The actor, who essays the role of Manoj Srivastav in the show, said that a good chunk of the population are the kind of people who have bottled up their dreams. There are immediate things that they need to address in life.

He said,“Like making a living, feeding the family. So there is that hope which is kind of bottled up inside. So, I play the character whose hope gets hooked into this scheme. And it was a great part. It was very flattering for me that they offered me this part. And the only way I have managed to do this part is because of Sreyansh and Ashish, the directors of the show. Otherwise, I probably wouldn't have managed to play this part”.

Produced by The Viral Fever, created by Shreyansh Pandey, 'The Pyramid Scheme' is directed by Ashish R Shukla and Shreyansh Pandey, The series is available to stream on Prime Video.

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IANS

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