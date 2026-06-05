Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry Congratulates Denmark On National Day

Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry Congratulates Denmark On National Day


2026-06-05 07:38:19
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Ulviyya Poladova Read more

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan has congratulated Denmark on the occasion of National Day, AzerNEWS reports.

The message was posted through the ministry's official account on the social media platform X.

"Warm congratulations to the Government and people of the Kingdom of Denmark on the occasion of their National Day.

Happy National Day, Denmark!" the post reads.

MENAFN05062026000195011045ID1111216216



AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search