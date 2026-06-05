Ananya Panday Has Revealed Her 'Summer Obsession'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, June 5 (IANS) Bollywood actress Ananya Panday has shared a glimpse of her current fashion favourites, revealing that toe rings and the colour blue have become her go-to summer obsessions.

Ananya shared a picture on the stories section of Instagram. In the image, the actress showcased her silver toe rings and icy-blue nail polish.

“Cutie toe rings and this blue are definitely my summer obsession (sic),” she wrote as the caption.

The actress was recently seen in the film Chand Mera Dil directed by Vivek Soni. The film also stars Lakshya Lalwani. It features the two actors as two college lovers whose relationship is challenged as they enter adulthood and face new responsibilities, leading them to reconsider their idea of love.

The daughter of veteran Bollywood actor Chunky Panday was started her acting career in 2019 with roles in the romantic comedies Student of the Year 2 and Pati Patni Aur Woh.

Ananya was then seen in Dream Girl 2.

On streaming, her performances as a young woman navigating the perils of urban life and technology in the drama films Gehraiyaan and Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, CTRL and the series Call Me Bae were well received.

She earned further praise for her role as a lawyer in the courtroom drama Kesari Chapter 2 starring Akshay Kumar.

In other news, Ananya's sister Rysa on May 28 called the actress a“one-hit wonder”.

Ananya had shared a carousel of pictures and videos from her vacation in France on her social media account.

It was here where Rysa Panday dropped the cheeky comment on her post that read,“one hit wonder”, leaving social media users amused over whether it was a playful dig at Ananya's film career.

Netizens reacting to her comment, wrote,“Realest”, while another commented,“says the no hit wonder”. A social media user also jokingly wrote,“described her sister's career”, and one user questioned,“I'm wondering which is that hit?”