Ukraine Strikes 18 Russian Fuel Infrastructure Facilities In May

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the press service of Ukraine's Ministry of Defense.

“Last month, units of the Defense Forces halted or significantly disrupted the operations of at least 18 major Russian oil refineries with a combined design capacity exceeding 110 million tons of oil per year,” the statement said.

The ministry noted that throughout May, the geography of Ukraine's deep-strike operations extended across more than ten Russian regions, including the Moscow, Vladimir, Kirov, and Samara regions.

The press service emphasized that the long-range strikes were aimed, among other objectives, at depriving the enemy of the economic means necessary to sustain its aggression.

Among the targets hit were the Tuapse, Ryazan, Volgograd, Saratov, Perm, and Kirishi oil refineries, as well as oil terminals in Novorossiysk and Taman, in addition to a number of fuel depots and logistics hubs.

Ukraine also struck four facilities associated with Russia's military-industrial and chemical sectors, including the VNIIR-Progress plant, the Angstrom microelectronics company, Metafrax Chemicals, and the Bryansk Chemical Plant.

According to the Ministry of Defense, 15 Russian Navy facilities were also hit, including ships and port infrastructure in Primorsk, Kaspiysk, and Novorossiysk. Additional targets included military aviation facilities, air defense systems, radio-electronic intelligence assets, and an Iskander-M missile system.

Novoshakhtinskrefinery struck by Neptune missile system – Ukrainian Navy

The ministry stressed that the use of long-range weapons against targets inside the Russian Federation undermines the aggressor state's economic potential, directly limiting its ability to finance and sustain prolonged military operations. Furthermore, strikes against strategic targets deep in the enemy's rear create conditions for Ukraine to seize the initiative and strengthen its position in efforts to bring the war to an end.

As reported by Ukrinform, in April, Ukraine struck 14 oil refineries and fuel terminals in Russia, including facilities in the Urals region, which has historically been considered part of Russia's deep rear area.

Photo: Ministry of Defense of Ukraine