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Mumbai: 16-Year-Old Boy Dies After Drowning At Juhu Chowpatty Beach

Mumbai: 16-Year-Old Boy Dies After Drowning At Juhu Chowpatty Beach


2026-06-05 07:15:14
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

A 16-year-old boy, Sarfaraz Khan, died after drowning at Juhu Chowpatty beach in Mumbai's western suburbs on Friday evening. Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials said that the response teams, including BMC's MFB, Police, and ambulance, were mobilised immediately after the incident was reported. The teen was rescued by the MFB and lifeguards and taken to Cooper Hospital, said BMC. According to the hospital's Chief Medical Officer, Sarfaraz Khan was declared dead. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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