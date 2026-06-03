Lebanon And Yemen To Battle For Final AFC Asian Cup 2027 Spot

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Lebanon and Yemen will face off in a decisive 2027 AFC Asian Cup qualifier on Thursday at Hamad bin Khalifa Stadium, with a place in the continental finals at stake.

The match, the final fixture in Group E, will determine the last team to qualify for the AFC Asian Cup 2027, which will be hosted by Saudi Arabia from January 7 to February 5, 2027.

The two sides drew 0-0 when they met in the qualifiers in June 2025, while the return fixture scheduled for March was postponed.

Both teams enter the encounter knowing that victory would secure qualification and a place alongside South Korea, United Arab Emirates and Vietnam in the tournament group stage.

The match is also another example of Qatar's role as a host of major international sporting events, underlining its position as a leading destination for regional and global football competitions.