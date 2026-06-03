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Medicenna Therapeutics Corp.

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp.


2026-06-03 01:34:11
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 11:15 AM EST - Medicenna Therapeutics Corp.: Was featured in a poster presentation describing the investigator-sponsored NEO-CYT trial at the 2026 Annual Meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO), held in Chicago last week. Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. shares T are trading up $0.01 at $0.43.

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