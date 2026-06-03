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Separatist Group Reports Iranian Missile Strike on HQ in Iraq’s Erbil
(MENAFN) A separatist organization said early Wednesday that its headquarters in Iraq’s northern Erbil province came under missile attack allegedly launched from Iran, according to reports.
A senior figure from the Komala group stated that two missiles hit the organization's facility in the Alana Valley region. The official indicated that the strike resulted in property damage but caused no injuries or fatalities.
According to reports, the attack was limited to material losses, with no casualties recorded among those present at the site.
The Komala group is classified by Iran as a terrorist organization.
The reported strike comes amid heightened regional instability that has persisted since late February following US and Israeli airstrikes on Iran. According to reports, those attacks killed more than 3,000 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei as well as several senior military and government officials.
A ceasefire brokered by Pakistan took effect on April 8, but according to reports, efforts to secure a broader political settlement have yet to achieve a breakthrough.
A senior figure from the Komala group stated that two missiles hit the organization's facility in the Alana Valley region. The official indicated that the strike resulted in property damage but caused no injuries or fatalities.
According to reports, the attack was limited to material losses, with no casualties recorded among those present at the site.
The Komala group is classified by Iran as a terrorist organization.
The reported strike comes amid heightened regional instability that has persisted since late February following US and Israeli airstrikes on Iran. According to reports, those attacks killed more than 3,000 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei as well as several senior military and government officials.
A ceasefire brokered by Pakistan took effect on April 8, but according to reports, efforts to secure a broader political settlement have yet to achieve a breakthrough.
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