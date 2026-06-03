403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Fatal Training Crash at Taiwan Air Base Claims Lives of Two Pilots
(MENAFN) Two Taiwanese Air Force pilots were killed on Tuesday when a military training aircraft crashed during an exercise at Gangshan Air Base in southern Taiwan.
According to reports, the T-34 trainer aircraft was carrying out a simulated engine-failure drill when it crashed near the northern section of the runway.
Taiwanese leader William Lai Ching-te described the incident in a statement shared on Facebook, noting that the aircraft went down during the training mission.
Authorities have launched an investigation into the accident and established a special task force to determine the circumstances that led to the crash.
Lai expressed sympathy to the families of the victims, describing the event as a “sudden tragedy” and paying tribute to the two pilots for their service and sacrifice.
The fatal accident has prompted military authorities to begin a detailed review as investigators work to establish the cause of the crash.
According to reports, the T-34 trainer aircraft was carrying out a simulated engine-failure drill when it crashed near the northern section of the runway.
Taiwanese leader William Lai Ching-te described the incident in a statement shared on Facebook, noting that the aircraft went down during the training mission.
Authorities have launched an investigation into the accident and established a special task force to determine the circumstances that led to the crash.
Lai expressed sympathy to the families of the victims, describing the event as a “sudden tragedy” and paying tribute to the two pilots for their service and sacrifice.
The fatal accident has prompted military authorities to begin a detailed review as investigators work to establish the cause of the crash.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment