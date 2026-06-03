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Burson Veterans George Godsal And Tim Luckett Launch Frith Partners

Burson Veterans George Godsal And Tim Luckett Launch Frith Partners


2026-06-03 08:10:31
(MENAFN- PRovoke) LONDON-George Godsal and Tim Luckett, former colleagues in the corporate practice at Burson, have launched Frith Partners, which will work with individuals, organisations and boards navigating complex reputational challenges, offering principal-level involvement in every mandate.

Frith Partners is part of the RKFP Group, a reputation advisory company, alongside REKT Partners, the group's specialist practice in the digital assets sector, founded by Godsal (pictured) in 2022.

According to Godsal,“In a world increasingly influenced by AI, there is a distinct need for human insight and experience at times of crises, and this is what we'll bring.”

Godsal has both senior consultancy leadership expertise and in-house experience in the fintech sector, having served as global head of communications at BitMEX, the digital assets derivatives exchange. Before that, he was chairman of Burson's EMEa corporate and crisis team and head of its Hong Kong business. He has lived and worked in the UK, US, Kenya, and Hong Kong.

Luckett has 30 years of experience in journalism and corporate reputation. initially as a reporter who covered crime, politics, and breaking news for publications such as the Sunday Mirror and the Mail on Sunday.

He served as global crisis lead at Burson and global practice leader for crisis communications and risk management at Hill+Knowlton Strategies. He has advised on corporate restructurings, product recalls, regulatory investigations, activist campaigns, cyber incidents, fraud, major litigation, and M&A across a wide range of sectors.

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