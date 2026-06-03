Mamata Banerjee Will Have To 'Pay More Price For Her Misdeeds': BJP

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, June 3 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday claimed that more political setbacks are waiting for the Trinamool Congress supremo and former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for all the misdeeds committed by her and her party members during the previous 15-year Trinamool Congress government in the state led by her from 2011 to 2026.

BJP's Information Technology Cell Chief and the party's central observer and Co-Incharge for West Bengal, Amit Malviya, made this observation amid the disintegration within the Trinamool Congress taking a major shape earlier in the day with the formation of a new block in the party's legislative team in West Bengal Assembly, with 58 out of 80 party legislators led by expelled Trinamool Congress legislator Ritabrata Banerjee

Malviya made a social media post claiming that while Mamata Banerjee dreamt to become the country's Prime Minister by abusing PM Narendra Modi, in reality her party had not only been rejected by the people of West Bengal in the recently concluded Assembly elections, but also her own party legislators having started declaring rebellion against her.

"Mamata Banerjee thought she could become the Prime Minister of the country by abusing Prime Minister Modi. A month ago, she was the Chief Minister of West Bengal. In the recent Assembly elections, the people of West Bengal rejected her. Today, even her party members and MLAs have rejected her. She has lost control of the Legislative Party in the West Bengal Assembly," the BJP leader said in a social media post on X.

Thereafter, Malviya concluded his social media statement predicting more disaster for Mamata Banerjee in the days to come.

"And this is just the beginning. She (Mamata Banerjee) will have to account for the blood on her hands," Malviya said in the statement.

Earlier on Wednesday, soon after the formation of the new block in Trinamool Congress' Legislative team in the West Bengal Assembly was announced, the party's original block, maintaining its allegiance towards Mamata Banerjee and her nephew and party's General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee, announced the dissolution of all internal committees.

A statement issued on the official social media account of "All India Trinamool Congress" announced the decision to dissolve all internal committees of the party in West Bengal as well as the panels of the party's frontal organisations.