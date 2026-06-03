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Turkey Parliament Speaker Holds Meeting with Finnish President in Helsinki
(MENAFN) Speaker of Türkiye’s parliament Numan Kurtulmus met Finnish President Alexander Stubb on Tuesday as part of his official visit to Helsinki.
According to reports, the discussions took place at the Finnish presidential residence and focused on bilateral ties, cooperation between the two countries’ legislatures, and a range of regional and international issues.
Members of the Turkish parliamentary delegation participated in the meeting, alongside Türkiye’s ambassador to Finland, Deniz Cakar.
“I thank Finnish President Alexander Stubb for his kind reception,” Kurtulmus said on the Turkish social media company NSosyal. “I hope our visit will further strengthen cooperation between Türkiye and Finland and provide momentum for the development of relations between our parliaments.”
As stated by reports, Kurtulmus began his visit on Monday. During the trip, he also met members of the Turkish community living in Finland and held talks with representatives of the Finnish-Islamic Congregation.
Reports indicate that the visit is aimed at enhancing political dialogue and expanding cooperation between Türkiye and Finland across multiple areas, including parliamentary engagement.
According to reports, the discussions took place at the Finnish presidential residence and focused on bilateral ties, cooperation between the two countries’ legislatures, and a range of regional and international issues.
Members of the Turkish parliamentary delegation participated in the meeting, alongside Türkiye’s ambassador to Finland, Deniz Cakar.
“I thank Finnish President Alexander Stubb for his kind reception,” Kurtulmus said on the Turkish social media company NSosyal. “I hope our visit will further strengthen cooperation between Türkiye and Finland and provide momentum for the development of relations between our parliaments.”
As stated by reports, Kurtulmus began his visit on Monday. During the trip, he also met members of the Turkish community living in Finland and held talks with representatives of the Finnish-Islamic Congregation.
Reports indicate that the visit is aimed at enhancing political dialogue and expanding cooperation between Türkiye and Finland across multiple areas, including parliamentary engagement.
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