Israeli Attacks On Lebanon Threaten Iran-US Understanding, Says Pakistan

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

By Shakir Husain

HYDERABAD, June 2 (NNN) -- Pakistan and Iran have raised new concerns over Israeli attacks on Lebanon and warned of risks of a breakdown in the United States (US)-Iran peace process.

Iran Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in a phone call with Pakistan Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Monday "expressed serious concern over recent developments in the region, including ceasefire violations in Lebanon by Israel and the orders by the Israeli government regarding potential attack in parts of Beirut," Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on its social media pages.

Iran has warned of retaliation if the Zionist regime continues its offensive inside Lebanon, following Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu's threat on Sunday to target Beirut.

"The ceasefire between Iran and the US is unequivocally a ceasefire on all fronts, including in Lebanon. Its violation on one front is a violation of the ceasefire on all fronts," Araghchi said on X on Monday in reference to the April ceasefire agreed with Pakistan's mediation.

The Pakistan Foreign Ministry said Araghchi "requested Pakistan to continue using its good offices to help facilitate de-escalation in the current situation and support efforts to maintain the ceasefire."

On his part, Dar "emphasised the importance of ensuring that the ceasefire is sustained in order to prevent any breakdown of existing understandings."

The West Asia situation remains tense amid Pakistan's diplomatic efforts to facilitate a durable agreement between Iran and the US.

Israel's repeated attacks in Lebanon and Gaza have created major humanitarian disasters and made a US-Iran settlement more difficult.

US President Donald Trump said on Monday he spoke with Netanyahu, and to the Lebanese resistance group Hezbollah, through intermediaries, to prevent an escalation.

Israeli violations of Lebanon's sovereignty have drawn worldwide condemnation, but the Zionist regime appears undeterred in its provocations.

The Lebanese situation figured in talks between the Pakistan deputy prime minister and European Union (EU) foreign policy chief and European Commission Vice President Kaja Kallas, who co-chaired the 8th round of the EU-Pakistan Strategic Dialogue in Islamabad on Monday.

The EU and Pakistan "reaffirmed their support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity and stability of Lebanon and agreed on the need for coordinated international efforts for a peaceful and lasting resolution," according to a joint press communique following the talks.

Kallas in her remarks to the media alongside Dar called Pakistan a major regional power and praised its role in the US-Iran talks.

"Your diplomatic efforts have helped to prevent a return to full-blown war on several occasions. And these efforts are much recognised and appreciated across Europe," she said.

--NNN