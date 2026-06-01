ASUS Announces Expertbook B5 Flip G2, Bringing Flexible And Secure Computing To Modern Work And Learning

About ASUS

ASUS is a global technology leader that provides the world's most innovative and intuitive devices, components, and solutions to deliver incredible experiences that enhance the lives of people everywhere. With its team of 5,000 in-house R&D experts, the company is world-renowned for continuously reimagining today's technologies. Consistently ranked as one of Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies, ASUS is also committed to sustaining an incredible future. The goal is to create a net zero enterprise that helps drive the shift towards a circular economy, with a responsible supply chain creating shared value for every one of us.

1 Garaged stylus is an optional feature.

2 The testing regime includes the requirements of both military-grade standards and ASUS quality tests and varies depending on device. MIL-STD 810H testing is conducted on selected ASUS products only. Note that the MIL-STD 810H testing helps to ensure the quality of ASUS products but does not indicate a particular fitness for military use. The test is performed under laboratory conditions. Any damage caused by attempts to replicate these test conditions would be considered accidental and would not be covered by the standard ASUS warranty. Additional coverage is available with ASUS Premium Care.

3 Product weight may vary according to device configuration.

4 The 5MP world-facing camera is an optional feature.

5 Certifications are still under progress at the time of publishing. Please check with your ASUS representative prior to sharing any information publicly.

6 Prices listed are manufacturer's suggested retail prices (MSRP) and are subject to change without notice. Actual prices may vary by retailer and region. Product specifications, features, and availability are also subject to change without prior notice.

7 Specifications, content and product availability are all subject to change without notice and may differ from country to country. Actual performance may vary depending on applications, usage, environment and other factors. Full specifications are available at

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at