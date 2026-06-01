ASUS Announces Expertbook B5 Flip G2, Bringing Flexible And Secure Computing To Modern Work And Learning

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A lightweight 360° laptop designed for business, education and hybrid productivity, with dual cameras, a garaged stylus, enterprise-grade security and durable design
KEY POINTS
Versatile design: 360o convertible built for hybrid work and study; garaged MPP 2.0 stylus; premium 1.34kg aluminum chassis is just 14.9mm thin Dual cameras: 1080p FHD user-facing camera for calls and classes, plus 5.0 MP world-facing camera to capture notes, projects, and real-world moments Enterprise-grade security: ASUS ExpertGuardian with NIST SP 800-193-compliant BIOS; MIL-STD 810H military-grade durability Sustainable design: EPEAT® Gold Climate+, Energy Star® 9.0, and TCO 10 certified, with FSC recycled materials for a reduced environmental footprint
14" WUXGA (1920 x 1200), IPS, 16:10, touchscreen, wide view, 400 nits, stylus support, 100% sRGB
| Operating system
| Windows 11 Pro / Home 64-bit
Windows 11 Pro Education 64-bit
Windows 11 Clean Build
Without OS
| Memory
| 1 x onboard, up to 32GB LPDDR5X 8533MT/s
Onboard: 8/16/32GB LPDDR5X 8533MT/s
| Storage
| 1 x M.2 2280 SSD, up to 1TB* PCIe® 4.0 SSD
256GB/512GB/1TB M.2 PCIe® 4.0 SSD
| Wireless
| WiFi 6E (Triple band) 2*2 + Bluetooth® 5.4 Wireless Card
WiFi 7 (Triple band) 2*2 + Bluetooth® 6 Wireless Card
| Camera
| 1080p FHD user-facing, Webcam Shield
1080p FHD+IR user-facing, Webcam world-facing camera, Webcam Shield (Optional)
| Stylus
| MPP 2.0 ASUS Pen (optional)
| I/O ports
| 2 x ThunderboltTM 4 USB-C® (Optional)
2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C® (Optional)
2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A (one support BC1.2)
1 x HDMI® 2.1 TMDS
1 x Combo audio jack
1 x Kensington Nano security slot
1 x Stylus (Optional)
| Keyboard and touchpad
| Full-size keyboard with 1.5mm key travel; backlit (optional); spill-resistant to 355cc*
*Quantity used during testing, with duration of 10 minutes
| Audio
| 2 x Speaker
2 x Array microphone
Supports Smart Amplifier
ASUS AI Noise-Canceling Technology
| Battery
| 50Wh 3-cell, Li-Polymer
63Wh 3-cell, Li-Polymer
| AC adapter
| USB Type-C®, 65 W; Output: 20 V DC, 3.25 A; Input: 100~240 V AC 50/60 Hz universal
| Dimensions
| 314.5 x 224.99 x
| Weight
| Starting at 1.34kg
ExpertBook B5 Flip G2: ASUS MyExpert: ASUS Computex 2026 Event: ASUS Homepage: ASUS Business website: ASUS LinkedIn: ASUS Business LinkedIn: ASUS Pressroom: ASUS Canada Facebook: ASUS Canada Instagram: ASUS Canada YouTube: ASUS Global X (Twitter):
NOTES TO EDITORS
About ASUS
ASUS is a global technology leader that provides the world's most innovative and intuitive devices, components, and solutions to deliver incredible experiences that enhance the lives of people everywhere. With its team of 5,000 in-house R&D experts, the company is world-renowned for continuously reimagining today's technologies. Consistently ranked as one of Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies, ASUS is also committed to sustaining an incredible future. The goal is to create a net zero enterprise that helps drive the shift towards a circular economy, with a responsible supply chain creating shared value for every one of us.
1 Garaged stylus is an optional feature.
2 The testing regime includes the requirements of both military-grade standards and ASUS quality tests and varies depending on device. MIL-STD 810H testing is conducted on selected ASUS products only. Note that the MIL-STD 810H testing helps to ensure the quality of ASUS products but does not indicate a particular fitness for military use. The test is performed under laboratory conditions. Any damage caused by attempts to replicate these test conditions would be considered accidental and would not be covered by the standard ASUS warranty. Additional coverage is available with ASUS Premium Care.
3 Product weight may vary according to device configuration.
4 The 5MP world-facing camera is an optional feature.
5 Certifications are still under progress at the time of publishing. Please check with your ASUS representative prior to sharing any information publicly.
6 Prices listed are manufacturer's suggested retail prices (MSRP) and are subject to change without notice. Actual prices may vary by retailer and region. Product specifications, features, and availability are also subject to change without prior notice.
7 Specifications, content and product availability are all subject to change without notice and may differ from country to country. Actual performance may vary depending on applications, usage, environment and other factors. Full specifications are available at
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at CONTACT: PRESS CONTACTS
Redoine Taoussi
Senior Public Relations Manager...
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