ASUS Showcases New Expertbook B5 Flip G2 And Intel- And AMD Powered Expertbook P5 G2 At Computex

Fremont, CA, June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASUS today at Computex announced ASUS ExpertBook B5 Flip G2, a versatile 360° convertible laptop designed for business professionals, students, and educators who demand flexibility, performance, and security. The show also features the ExpertBook P5 and PM5, ASUS' latest addition to its commercial portfolio for hybrid professionals and SMB leaders.







ExpertBook B5 Flip

The ASUS ExpertBook line delivers accelerated AI performance, military-grade durability, enterprise-level security designed to handle everyday business workloads efficiently, whether in the office or on the go. This comprehensive blend of innovation ensures users are equipped with a powerful, secure, and mobile platform ready for the demands of next-generation business workflows.

ASUS ExpertBook B5 Flip G2

The ASUS ExpertBook B5 Flip G2 adapts seamlessly between work, study, and creativity with a 360°-flippable design that enables laptop, tablet, tent, and display modes. It features dual cameras for flexible collaboration and a garaged MPP 2.0 stylus that makes note-taking and sketching effortless, whether in the boardroom or the classroom. The built-in stylus garage keeps it secure, charged, and within reach, with a quick 15-second charge delivering up to 60 minutes of stylus use.

Powered by up to the latest Intel ® CoreTM 7 350 processor with an 18 TOPS NPU and Intel Graphics, this lightweight laptop delivers AI-accelerated productivity in a premium, portable aluminum design. With up to 32GB of LPDDR5X memory and up to 1TB of PCIe® 4.0 SSD storage, it provides fast multitasking and ample capacity for files and applications. The 63Wh battery delivers all-day power, and rapid charging keeps productivity going without interruption.

The premium aluminum chassis features an elegant Gentle Gray finish, weighs just 2.9 lbs and is only.58 inches thin, offering portability without compromise. For connectivity, there are dual ThunderboltTM 4 USB-C® ports, HDMI® 2.1, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, and an audio combo jack. A Kensington Nano security slot aids physical security.

ASUS ExpertBook P5 and PM5 G2

Available in two sizes, 14-inch and 16-inch, the latest ExpertBook P5 G2 (Intel) 14” | 16” and ExpertBook PM5 G2 (AMD) 14” | 16” are true performance engines built to effortlessly handle the most complex tasks. The P5 G2 is powered by up to an Intel® CoreTM Ultra 7 Processor 356H (Series 3) delivering up to 50 NPU TOPS, while the PM5 G2 offers up to an AMD RyzenTM AI 9 HX processor with up to 55 NPU TOPS of dedicated neural acceleration.

Its durable chassis, finished in Misty Grey, meets MIL-STD-810H military-grade standards to withstand the rigors of everyday business use. With a lightweight design starting at just 3.04 lbs and a full suite of productivity-focused features, it's the perfect companion for professionals, educators, and hybrid workers who need reliability without compromise

To keep things running cool and consistent, the ASUS ExpertCool thermal solution features a cutting-edge design that efficiently dissipates heat whether the lid is open or closed. This ensures stable, peak performance even under sustained workloads, extending both productivity and device longevity.

Enterprise-grade security and durability

The ASUS ExpertBook B5 Flip G2, ExpertBook P5 G2 and PM5 G2 feature ASUS ExpertGuardian to deliver enterprise-grade security with a NIST SP 800-193-compliant BIOS, Windows 11 Secured-core technologies, FIDO2 authentication, and five years of security updates. NIST SP 800-193 safeguards firmware by preventing unauthorized changes, detecting attacks, and automatically restoring trusted versions - reducing downtime, preventing failure, and ensuring government-grade reliability for enterprise continuity.

Additional security features include a fingerprint sensor integrated into the power button for quick, secure login; a physical webcam shield; discrete TPM 2.0 for hardware-based encryption; dual BIOS for automatic backup protection against firmware corruption; and chassis-intrusion detection to alert against possible hardware tampering.



AI-enhanced collaboration and workflow

At the core of the ASUS ExpertBooks is ASUS MyExpert, a unified AI platform that acts as an intelligent assistant, offering features like AI Chat, a searchable Knowledge Hub, and AI-driven writing and mail tools to streamline everyday administrative tasks and reduce manual effort.

For remote meetings, AI features enhance presence and clarity: AI noise cancellation ensures voices are crystal clear by effectively filtering out distracting background noise, while the AI-enabled camera automatically adjusts lighting and framing to ensure the subject presents a professional image in every video call. On the ExpertBook P5 G2 and PM5 G2, whose NPUs exceed 40 TOPS, dedicated neural acceleration enables Copilot+ PC capabilities enabling intelligent workflow automation, rapid document retrieval, and real-time language translations that save hours of effort. The B5 Flip G2 brings the same ASUS MyExpert AI tools and on device acceleration in a thin and light convertible.

Availability & Pricing

The ASUS ExpertBook B5 Flip G2 will be available in the United States in Q3, 2026.

The ASUS ExpertBook P5 G2 and PM5 G2 will be available to purchase in the United States, in late Q2.

For more information, please visit or contact your local ASUS representative.

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Specifications [A(1]

Specifications, content and product availability are all subject to change without notice and may differ from country to country. Actual performance may vary depending on applications, usage, environment and other factors. Full specifications are available at

ASUS ExpertBook B5 Flip G2 (B5406FMA)