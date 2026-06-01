ASUS Showcases New Expertbook B5 Flip G2 And Intel- And AMD Powered Expertbook P5 G2 At Computex
|Operating System
|Up to Windows 11 Pro
|Processor
|Up to the Intel® CoreTM 7 Processor 350 1.5 GHz (6 MB Cache, up to 4.8 GHz, 6 Cores, 6 Threads)
|Graphics
|Intel® Graphics
|Storage
| 1 x M.2 2280 SSD, up to 1 TB* PCIe® 4.0 SSD
256 GB/512 GB/1 TB M.2 PCIe® 4.0 SSD
|Display
|Up to 14" WUXGA(1920 x 1200), IPS, 16:10, touch screen, wide view, 400 nits, stylus support, 100%sRG
|Stylus
|MPP 2.0 ASUS Pen (optional)
|I/O Ports
| 2 x ThunderboltTM 4 USB-CTM (Optional)
2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C (Optional)
2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A (one support BC1.2)
1 x HDMI 2.1 TMDS
1 x Combo audio jack
1 x Kensington® nano lock slot
1 x Garaged Stylus (Optional)
|Camera
| 1080 P FHD user-facing, Webcam Shield
1080 P FHD+IR user-facing, Webcam Shield
5.0 MP world facing camera, Webcam Shield(Optional)
|Wireless
|Up to Wi-Fi 7 (Triple band) 2*2 + Bluetooth® 6 Wireless Card
|Audio
| 2x Speaker with Dirac technology support
2x Array microphone
Support Smart AMP
ASUS AI Noise-Canceling Technology
|Weight
|Starting at 2.95 lbs
|Dimensions (WxDxH)
|12.38 x 8.86 x 0.59 inches
|Battery
|Up to 63Wh-3 cell, Li-Polymer
|Security
| Kensington® Nano lock slot
Fingerprint sensor (optional)
Webcam Shield
IR Camera (optional)
TPM 2.0
|Keyboard and Touchpad
| Full-size keyboard with 1.5 mm key travel; backlit (optional); spill-resistant to 355cc*
*Quantity used during testing, with duration of 10 minutes
|Featured Software
|ASUS Control Center (sold separately), ASUS Business Manager, MyASUS
|AC Adapter
|USB Type-C®, 65 W; Output: 20 V DC, 3.25 A; Input: 100~240 V AC 50/60 Hz universal
|Warranty
|3 years manufacturer's warranty
ASUS ExpertBook P5 G2 (Intel)
|P5405CAA
|P5605CAA
|Operating system
| Up to Windows 11 Pro
| Up to Windows 11 Pro
|CPU
| Up to Intel® CoreTM Ultra 7 Processor 356H 1.9 GHz (18MB Cache, up to 4.7 GHz, 16 cores, 16 Threads); Intel® AI Boost NPU up to 50 TOPS
| Up to Intel® CoreTM Ultra 7 Processor 356H 1.9 GHz (18MB Cache, up to 4.7 GHz, 16 cores, 16 Threads); Intel® AI Boost NPU up to 50 TOPS
|GPU
|Intel® Graphics for Intel Core Ultra with 64-bit memory populated
|Intel® Graphics for Intel Core Ultra with 64-bit memory populated
|Memory
| 2 x SO-DIMM
*Up to 64GB preconfigured, up to 96GB self-upgrade.
| 2 x SO-DIMM
*Up to 64GB preconfigured, up to 96GB self-upgrade.
|Storage
| 2 x M.2 2280 SSD PCIe 4.0 slots
Up to 512GB+512GB or single 2TB preconfigured
| 2 x M.2 2280 SSD PCIe 4.0 slots
Up to 512GB+512GB or single 2TB preconfigured
|Display
| Non-touchscreen
Up to 14" WQXGA (2560 x 1600), IPS, 16:10, wide view, anti-glare, 400nits, sRGB 100%,
Touchscreen
14" WUXGA (1920 x 1200), IPS, 16:10, wide view, anti-glare, 400nits, sRGB100%
| Non-touchscreen
Up to 16" WQXGA (2560 x 1600), IPS, 16:10, wide view, anti-glare, 400nits, sRGB 100%
|I/O ports
| 2 x ThunderboltTM 4 USB-CTM
2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A (one support BC1.2)
1 x HDMI 1 x Combo audio jack
1 x Kensington® nano lock slot
1 x RJ45
| 2 x ThunderboltTM 4 USB-CTM
2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A (one support BC1.2)
1 x HDMI 1 x Combo audio jack
1 x Kensington® nano lock slot
1 x RJ45
|Video camera
|Up to 5M+IR camera, Webcam Shield
|Up to 5M+IR camera, Webcam Shield
|Wireless
|Up to Wi-Fi 7 (Triple band) 2*2 + Bluetooth® 5.4 Wireless Card (3rd Party)
|Up to Wi-Fi 7 (Triple band) 2*2 + Bluetooth® 5.4 Wireless Card (3rd Party)
|Audio
| 2x Speaker with Dirac technology support
2x Array microphone
Support Speech Cognition and Smart AMP
ASUS AI Noise-Canceling Technology
| 2x Speaker with Dirac technology support
2x Array microphone
Support Speech Cognition and Smart AMP
ASUS AI Noise-Canceling Technology
|Weight
|Starting at 3.04lbs
|Starting at 3.04lbs
|Dimensions (WxDxH)
|12.41 x 8.93 x 0.39 ~ 0.71 in
|14.11 x 10.00 x 0.39 ~ 0.71 in
|Battery
|Up to 63Whr
|Up to 63Whr
|Security
| Kensington® Nano lock slot
Fingerprint sensor(standard configuration)
Webcam Shield
TPM 2.0 (dTPM / fTPM)
| Kensington® Nano lock slot
Fingerprint sensor(standard configuration)
Webcam Shield
TPM 2.0 (dTPM / fTPM)
|Keyboard and touchpad
| Keyboard with 1.5 mm key travel
Backlit (optional)
Spill-resistant to 355cc*
*Quantity used during testing, with duration of 10 minutes
| Keyboard with 1.5 mm key travel
Backlit (optional)
Spill-resistant to 355cc*
*Quantity used during testing, with duration of 10 minutes
|Featured software
| ASUS Control Center (sold separately)
MyASUS
Expert Panel
AI ExpertMeet
AI Camera with MEP
| ASUS Control Center (sold separately)
MyASUS
Expert Panel
AI ExpertMeet
AI Camera with MEP
|AC adapter
| 65W AC Adapter, USB Type-C
Output: 20V DC, 3.25A, 65W / Input: 100-240V AC, 50/60Hz universal
| 65W AC Adapter, USB Type-C
Output: 20V DC, 3.25A, 65W / Input: 100-240V AC, 50/60Hz universal
|Warranty
|3 years manufacturer's warranty
|3 years manufacturer's warranty
ASUS ExpertBook PM5 G2 (AMD)
|Operating system
|Up to Windows 11 Pro
|Up to Windows 11 Pro
|CPU
| Up to AMD RyzenTM AI 9 HX 470 Processor 2.0GHz (24MB Cache, up to 5.2 GHz, 12 cores, 24 Threads); NPU 55 TOPs
| Up to AMD RyzenTM AI 9 HX 470 Processor 2.0GHz (24MB Cache, up to 5.2 GHz, 12 cores, 24 Threads); NPU 55 TOPs
|GPU
|Up to AMD RadeonTM 890M (470)
|Up to AMD RadeonTM 890M (470)
|Memory
|2 x SO-DIMM, up to 48GB+48GB DDR5 5600 MT/s
|2 x SO-DIMM, up to 48GB+48GB DDR5 5600 MT/s
|Storage
| 2 x M.2 2280 SSD PCIe 4.0 slots
*Up to 512GB+512GB or single 1TB preconfigured, up to 4TB+2TB self-upgrade.
| 2 x M.2 2280 SSD PCIe 4.0 slots
*Up to 512GB+512GB or single 1TB preconfigured, up to 4TB+2TB self-upgrade.
|Display
| Non-touch
Up to 14" WQXGA (2560 x 1600), 16:10, IPS, wide view, anti-glare, 400nits
Touch
14" WUXGA (1920 x 1200), 16:10, IPS, Anti-Glare, 400nits
| Non-touch
Up to 16" WQXGA (2560 x 1600), 16:10, IPS, wide view, anti-glare, 400nits
|I/O ports
| 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C (full function)
1 x USB4 Type-C (full function)
2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A (one support BC1.2)
1 x HDMI v2.1 TMDS
1 x Combo audio jack
1 x Nano Kensington® Lock slot
1 x LAN (RJ45) port
| 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C (full function)
1 x USB4 Type-C (full function)
2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A (one support BC1.2)
1 x HDMI v2.1 TMDS
1 x Combo audio jack
1 x Nano Kensington® Lock slot
1 x LAN (RJ45) port
|Video camera
|Up to 5MP+IR camera, Webcam Shield
|Up to 5MP+IR camera, Webcam Shield
|Wireless
|Up to Wi-Fi (Triple band) 2*2 + Bluetooth® 5.4 Wireless Card (3rd party)
|Up to Wi-Fi (Triple band) 2*2 + Bluetooth® 5.4 Wireless Card (3rd party)
|Audio
| 2x Speaker with Dirac technology support
2x Array microphone
Support Speech Cognition and Smart AMP
ASUS AI Noise-Canceling Technology
| 2x Speaker with Dirac technology support
2x Array microphone
Support Speech Cognition and Smart AMP
ASUS AI Noise-Canceling Technology
|Weight
|starting at 2.80lbs
|starting at 3.46 lbs
|Dimensions (WxDxH)
|12.31" × 8.94" × 0.41" ~ 0.71" inches
|14.11" × 9.98" × 0.39" ~ 0.71" inches
|Battery
|70Wh, 4 cell Li-Polymer
|70Wh, 4 cell Li-Polymer
|Security
| Nano Kensington® lock slot
Fingerprint sensor
Webcam Shield
TPM 2.0
| Nano Kensington® lock slot
Fingerprint Sensor
Webcam Shield
TPM 2.0
|Keyboard and touchpad
| Keyboard with 1.5 mm key travel
Backlit (optional)
Spill-resistant to 355cc*
*Quantity used during testing, with duration of 3 minutes
| Keyboard with 1.5 mm key travel
Backlit (optional)
Spill-resistant to 355cc*
*Quantity used during testing, with duration of 3 minutes
|Featured software
| ASUS Control Center (sold separately)
MyASUS
Expert Panel
AI ExpertMeet
AI Camera with MEP
| ASUS Control Center (sold separately)
MyASUS
Expert Panel
AI ExpertMeet
AI Camera with MEP
|AC adapter
| 90W AC Adapter, USB Type-C
Output: 20V DC, 4.5A, 90W / Input: 100-240V AC, 50/60Hz universal
| 90W AC Adapter, USB Type-C
Output: 20V DC, 4.5A, 90W / Input: 100-240V AC, 50/60Hz universal
|Warranty
|3 years manufacturer's warranty
|3 years manufacturer's warranty
###
About ASUS
ASUS is a global technology leader that provides the world's most innovative and intuitive devices, components, and solutions to deliver incredible experiences that enhance the lives of people everywhere. With its team of 5,000 in-house R&D experts, the company is world-renowned for continuously reimagining today's technologies. Consistently ranked as one of Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies, ASUS is also committed to sustaining an incredible future. The goal is to create a net zero enterprise that helps drive the shift towards a circular economy, with a responsible supply chain creating shared value for every one of us.
[A(1]Just move over the final "up to spec sheets" here so they match the press kit
Fortune Most Admired Companies 2026
Press Inquiries
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asuspr_usa [at]
48720 Kato Road | Fremont, CA 94538
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