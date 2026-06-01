BJP Holds Key Meeting With State Presidents On Outreach For 12 Yrs Of NDA

Bharatiya Janata Party convened an important meeting of all State Presidents on Monday to discuss organisational priorities and upcoming political initiatives. The meeting was chaired by BJP National President Nitin Nabin and attended by National General Secretaries, including the organisation's General Secretary BL Santhosh.

A major focus of the meeting was the preparation of a comprehensive outreach and public engagement campaign to mark the completion of 12 years of the NDA government at the Centre. Detailed plans were discussed to effectively communicate the government's achievements and developmental initiatives to the people.

Organisational Review and Election Strategy

The meeting also reviewed organisational activities across states, assessed the party's grassroots performance, and deliberated on strategies for upcoming Assembly and Lok Sabha elections. Discussions emphasized strengthening the party structure at every level, particularly at the booth level.

Shift in Campaign Strategy

According to sources, special emphasis was placed on reducing excessive dependence on social media and revitalising the party's traditional strength of direct public engagement through door-to-door outreach campaigns. Leaders stressed the importance of maintaining strong personal contact with voters and ensuring that government achievements are communicated effectively at the grassroots level.

It was decided that all outreach initiatives should prominently highlight the developmental work carried out by both the Central and State Governments. The leadership also emphasised relying on feedback and ground-level inputs received directly from party workers.

Directive to State Presidents

Addressing the meeting, National President Nitin Nabin directed all State Presidents to remain attentive to the concerns and aspirations of party workers in their respective states and ensure that morale remains high throughout the organisation.

The meeting is being viewed as a significant step toward preparing the party for the upcoming electoral cycle and further strengthening its organisational network across the country.

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