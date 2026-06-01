Bitcoin Bulls Position For Potential Rally As BTC Dips Below $71K

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Bitcoin briefly dipped below $71,000 on Monday, marking the first retreat past seven weeks as spot selling persisted even as traders leaned into the bullish tilt visible in the derivatives market. Liquidations on leveraged long positions totaled about $276 million, underscoring the risk-off mood in the wake of renewed geopolitical headlines. Yet data shows a contrasting wave of bullish tilt among large holders in the futures arena, highlighting a tug-of-war between spot selling pressure and hedged or amplified exposure in the derivatives space.

Bullish bets in Bitcoin derivatives rose even as spot selling pressed the price lower, with top traders on Binance lifting the long-to-short ratio to 1.4x from 1.1x a week earlier. OKX traders reversed a period of short-building, pushing the long-to-short ratio up to 1.9x, signaling mixed but rising bullish conviction across leading venues. Aggregate open interest across major exchanges stood at about $43.5 billion, essentially flat versus the prior week, suggesting traders aren't capitulating in mass but are maintaining leverage-heavy stances. The annualized funding rate for Bitcoin perpetual futures pierced the neutral band, climbing into a 6%–12% zone for the first time in over six months, implying ongoing bullish leverage but raising the specter of cascading liquidations if prices slide again.

Key takeaways

Bitcoin's price action occurred against a broader macro backdrop: oil markets spiked, with Brent crude near $95 per barrel after reports of missile activity involving Iran, while the Nasdaq Composite eked out a 0.5% gain. The tension between crypto markets and macro risk appetite was further complicated by a notable shift in capital away from crypto toward technology and AI-focused equities.

Derivatives dynamics vs. spot realities

Across major venues, the contrast between spot softness and derivatives optimism was stark. On Binance, the long-to-short ratio among top traders advanced to 1.4x from 1.1x a week earlier, suggesting some institutions have stepped back from outright liquidation risk and instead increased long exposure as prices wavered below prior support levels. OKX displayed a similar but slightly different pattern: after briefly expanding shorts late last week, traders flipped toward a longer stance on Monday, lifting the long-to-short ratio to 1.9x. This divergence-stronger bullish tilt in futures while spot price remains pressured-underlines a market that is hedged and positioned for potential resilience, even as spot selling persists.

Open interest, a gauge of total capital committed to Bitcoin futures, hovered around $43.5 billion and remained flat week over week. The absence of a broad liquidation-led spike in open interest suggests no definitive capitulation has occurred, even as the market absorbed the day's losses. However, the persistent reliance on leverage keeps the risk of sharp, cascading liquidations on the table if downside momentum accelerates.

In parallel, the annualized funding rate for Bitcoin perpetual futures breached the 6%–12% neutral band-the first such move in more than six months. While this signals continued bullish appetite among speculative traders, it also means longer-term holders and leveraged positions are paying more to fund their carry. A sustained rise in funding costs could compress profits for traders maintaining large long positions, potentially amplifying volatility should price action reverse sharply.

Spot pressure, fiat outflows, and ETF dynamics

Analysts note that much of Bitcoin's price correction appears anchored in spot-market weakness rather than a wholesale pessimistic shift in the long-run case for BTC. On Monday, the U.S. stock market's AI-heavy rotation and macro uncertainty contributed to the risk-off tone, with oil price pressures also playing a role. Notably, Tether's USDT traded at a slight discount of about 0.1% versus USD over the past week, a sign that capital may be flowing out of stablecoins into fiat as traders reassess risk and liquidity needs. This aligns with broader outflows from U.S.-listed spot Bitcoin ETFs, which Cointelegraph reported amounted to roughly $3.46 billion since May 13. Taken together, the spot sell-off appears to be the primary driver of BTC 's recent retracement rather than a decisive shift in institutional sentiment toward long-term Bitcoin exposure.

Despite the softer price action, the revised risk environment doesn't yet confirm a wholesale shift in the narrative. Pro traders' long-to-short ratios alone aren't a definitive signal of a sustainable trend reversal, especially when funding rates remain elevated and the market's dynamics show mixed signals across venues. The outflows from ETF products and the marginal discount on USDT point to a broader liquidity backdrop that could render the market sensitive to any new catalysts, whether geopolitical, macro, or sector-specific.

For context, the period has also seen a notable reallocation of attention toward high-growth technology and AI-centric plays. Monday's headlines included Anthropic filing its confidential IPO prospectus, while SpaceX likewise moved forward with an IPO filing. The emphasis on AI and tech equities adds another layer of consideration for crypto traders, as capital could continue to drift toward non-crypto catalysts that promise near-term liquidity or growth narratives.

All of these threads-spot weakness, elevated futures funding, and cross-asset capital shifts-paint a nuanced picture. On the one hand, the derivatives market shows persistent bullish positioning that could sustain BTC during consolidations. On the other hand, genuine selling pressure in the spot market and ongoing ETF outflows underscore the fragility of any fragile rally unless buying interest returns decisively.

Related coverage: Bitcoin dip buyers placed hundreds of millions in bids as traders eye a potential retest around $70,000. And for more context on ETF outflows and crypto market participation, see Cointelegraph 's coverage of outflows from US-listed spot Bitcoin ETFs and related sector analysis.

What to watch next

Investors should monitor whether the persistent gap between resilient futures positioning and softer spot prices widens or closes in the coming days. If USDT discounts deepen or ETF outflows accelerate, the pressure on spot BTC could intensify and test the durability of the current support levels. Conversely, a strong reversal in macro risk appetite or a flare-up in BTC-buying interest at key support zones could validate the resilience implied by higher long exposure on major exchanges.

Beyond price, traders will also be watching funding rates, liquidity conditions across major venues, and possible regulatory or market-opening signals that could reallocate risk, either reinforcing the current bullish tilt or amplifying downside. As AI-focused markets draw capital and headlines shift to growth narratives, crypto watchers should remain alert to shifting correlation dynamics and the potential for rapid shifts in sentiment that could redefine near-term trajectories.

Readers should keep an eye on whether the open interest trend remains stable or begins to tilt higher with more aggressive long-building, and on whether the gap between spot price and derivatives market expectations narrows. The coming weeks will be telling for Bitcoin's ability to sustain any upside on the back of leverage, or whether renewed spot weakness and liquidity outflows reassert downside pressure.

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