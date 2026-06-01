Uzbekistan's Export Structure Shifts Toward Diversified Growth In 4M2026
The data obtained by Trend from the country's National Statistics Committee indicates that the export composition is increasingly diverse, with goods representing the largest portion of shipments and services also holding a notable percentage of international sales.
Food products and live animals rose to $753 million from $662.5 million a year earlier, increasing their share to 7.5% of total exports.
Exports of beverages and tobacco products reached $80.5 million, while chemicals and related products increased to $1.50 billion, accounting for 15% of total exports.
Industrial goods amounted to $1.50 billion, while machinery and transport equipment rose to $438.3 million, indicating continued expansion in higher value-added exports.--
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