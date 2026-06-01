Two Military Recruitment Officers In Dnipro Suspended After Throwing Ill Man Out Of Vehicle

MENAFN - UkrinForm) That is according to the National Police of Ukraine, Ukrinform reports.

Operational officers of the Dnipropetrovsk Internal Security Department of the National Police, together with investigators from the Dnipro police, identified the involvement of three servicemen in the illegal detention of a person.

According to police, at the time of the incident, the men were serving in a regional recruitment center and were independently conducting notification and military registration verification activities.

"Early in the morning, they saw a man of conscription age on a deserted street. Under the pretext of checking documents, they approached him and, without waiting for a response, immediately grabbed him and forcibly pushed him into a minibus," police said.

Investigators stated that inside the vehicle, the suspects behaved aggressively, applying psychological pressure and intimidation. When the man's condition rapidly deteriorated and he became seriously ill, instead of providing medical assistance or taking him to a hospital, the suspects pushed the helpless man out of the vehicle near a trash site and fled. One of the servicemen held the position of a combat medic and was obligated to provide assistance.

Four men charged over attack on military recruitment officers in Kharkiv region

Police reported that the victim was later hospitalized in critical condition.

Shortly after the incident, two of the suspects were transferred to other military units, while one remained in service at the recruitment center.

Two individuals have been formally charged under Part 2 of Article 146 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (unlawful imprisonment or kidnapping). One of them has also been additionally charged under Part 3 of Article 135 (abandonment in danger).

A third suspect is also expected to be formally charged.

All three face criminal liability if found guilty.