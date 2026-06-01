YPlasma Tech. / Key word(s): Product Launch/Miscellaneous

At COMPUTEX 2026, YPlasma Unveils the First Fanless Solid-State Cooling for NVIDIA Jetson

02.06.2026 / 02:15 CET/CEST

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At 200 micrometers thick, an order of magnitude thinner than any micro-fan, YPlasma's DBD plasma actuator is the thinnest forced-convection cooling architecture in the industry. Live on NVIDIA Jetson at Booth I0601, TaiNEX 1, June 2 to 5. NEWARK, N.J. and TAIPEI, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- YPlasma, the only company commercializing solid-state cooling based on dielectric barrier discharge (DBD) plasma actuators, today announced at COMPUTEX 2026 the integration of a DBD plasma cooling module on the NVIDIA Jetson Orin Nano. The solution removes the rotary fan entirely and replaces it with a 200 micrometer flexible actuator, 40 to 60 times thinner than the micro-fans it replaces, that generates ionic wind through DBD plasma.



Why now. Agentic AI has shifted edge inference into continuous, 24/7 workloads. Passive heatsinks throttle, rotary fans fail, TECs burn more power than they remove. YPlasma's DBD-based ionic wind is the only fanless cooling thin enough to fit a 6 mm Z-height envelope. Jetson validation. Full 7 to 25 W range covered. 200 μm actuator with 87 × 60 × 2 mm plate, 16 kVpp at 50 Hz, actuator below 1 W, steady state in 10 minutes. Surface-conformal, tile-able, IP-enclosure compatible, negligible ozone. Active demand: autonomous driving compute, telecom Agentic AI at the RAN edge, drones and robotics, high-power energy electronics for SiC/GaN converters. "Jetson is the substrate the industry is building on. We unveiled this at COMPUTEX because the customers, partners, and supply chain are all in Taipei this week," said David García, CEO and Co-Founder of YPlasma. See it: Booth I0601, Hall 1, TaiNEX 1, June 2 to 5. YPlasma is a Top 15 Finalist of the InnoVEX 2026 Pitch Contest (live pitch June 4, InnoVEX Center Stage). About YPlasma YPlasma is the only company commercializing ionic wind solid-state cooling based on DBD plasma actuators. Spin-off from INTA, with two labs at SOSV / HAX HQ in Newark and at INTA in Madrid. Backed by SOSV (HAX) and Faber. NVIDIA Inception member. Active collaboration with Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory (PPPL). Debuted the world's first noiseless laptop at CES 2026. Media Contact: David García, CEO. .... yplasma. linkedin/company/yplasma #COMPUTEX2026 #InnoVEX #EdgeAI #Jetson #AgenticAI #SolidStateCooling #DBDPlasma NVIDIA, Jetson, Jetson Orin Nano, and NVIDIA Inception are trademarks of NVIDIA Corporation.



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