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37 Capital Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement Financing


2026-06-01 08:09:15
(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) 37 Capital Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement Financing

June 01, 2026 7:37 PM EDT | Source: 37 Capital Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 1, 2026) - 37 Capital Inc. (CSE: JJJ) ("37 Capital" or the "Company") announces that further to the Company's news releases dated March 17, 2026, and May 25, 2026, the Company closed total proceeds of $210,000 through the issuance of 3,000,000 units at $0.07 per unit under a non-brokered private placement.

Security holders of the Company may not convert or exercise any portion of their warrants into common shares if such conversion or exercise would result in the holder owning 20% or more of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company at the time of such conversion or exercise, unless the Company has obtained disinterested shareholder approval.

MENAFN01062026004218003983ID1111196261



Newsfile Corp

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