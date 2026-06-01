Virat Kohli Is Australia's Biggest Star Right Now? Deputy PM Makes Huge Remark

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles showered praise on Indian cricket superstar Virat Kohli, calling him a "huge name right now" in Australia. Speaking at an event attended by cricket legends including Kapil Dev, Marles highlighted the deep sporting and cultural ties between India and Australia. He said cricket remains one of the strongest bonds between the two nations and noted Virat Kohli's immense popularity among Australian fans. Marles also reflected on growing up watching Indian cricket greats like Bishan Singh Bedi and praised the enduring connection between the two countries through their shared love of cricket. Watch the full video to hear what Australia's Deputy PM had to say about Virat Kohli, Kapil Dev, India-Australia relations, and the unifying power of cricket.

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