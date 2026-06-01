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VRRM SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Investors Encouraged To Contact Kirby Mcinerney LLP About Potential Securities Laws Violations


2026-06-01 07:01:28
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP reminds investors of its investigation on behalf of Verra Mobility Corporation (“Verra Mobility” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ:VRRM) investors concerning the Company's and/or members of its senior management's possible violation of the federal securities laws or other unlawful business practices.

[LEARN MORE ABOUT THE INVESTIGATION ]

What Happened?

On May 26, 2026, Verra Mobility announced that it received a termination notice from Avis Budget Group, which becomes effective in September 2026. The Company further disclosed that it“expects the termination to reduce Commercial Services' 2026 annualized revenue by approximately $135 million to $145 million and 2026 annualized segment profit by approximately $120 million to $125 million, before taking into account expected cost reduction initiatives.” On this news, the price of Verra Mobility shares declined by $9.23 per share, or approximately 71%, from $13.08 per share on May 26, 2026 to close at $3.85 on May 27, 2026.

What Should I Do?

At this stage, no lawsuit has been filed. The investigation is ongoing to determine whether claims may be brought under federal securities laws.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Verra Mobility securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, please contact Lauren Molinaro of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at ..., or fill out the contact form below, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters at no cost.

[LEARN MORE ABOUT SECURITIES CLASS ACTIONS]

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs' law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm's efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP's website.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts
Kirby McInerney LLP
Lauren Molinaro, Esq.
212-699-1171


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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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