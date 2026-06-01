Zelensky Says Russia Has Prepared Large-Scale Attack Against Ukraine
"Intelligence warnings regarding Russian strikes remain valid. A massive strike is possible; they have prepared it. Our air defenders are ready 24/7 to the fullest extent possible given the supplies available to them," Zelensky said.Read also: Ukrainian forces have already struck 15 Russian oil refineries this year – Zelensky
Earlier, Andrii Yusov, a representative of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR), described Russia's public displays of readiness to launch attacks, followed by delays in carrying them out, as an element of psychological pressure.
Previously, Russia's Foreign Ministry advised foreign nationals to leave Kyiv and avoid military and government facilities, while threatening to carry out "systematic strikes" against the Ukrainian capital.
On May 29, Zelensky urged Ukrainians to pay close attention to air raid alerts amid reports that Russia was preparing a new large-scale attack on Ukraine.
Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment