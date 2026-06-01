Zelensky Says Russia Has Prepared Large-Scale Attack Against Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) He made the statement in his nightly video address, according to Ukrinform.

"Intelligence warnings regarding Russian strikes remain valid. A massive strike is possible; they have prepared it. Our air defenders are ready 24/7 to the fullest extent possible given the supplies available to them," Zelensky said.

Ukrainian forces have already struck 15 Russian oil refineries this year – Zelensky

Earlier, Andrii Yusov, a representative of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR), described Russia's public displays of readiness to launch attacks, followed by delays in carrying them out, as an element of psychological pressure.

Previously, Russia's Foreign Ministry advised foreign nationals to leave Kyiv and avoid military and government facilities, while threatening to carry out "systematic strikes" against the Ukrainian capital.

On May 29, Zelensky urged Ukrainians to pay close attention to air raid alerts amid reports that Russia was preparing a new large-scale attack on Ukraine.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine