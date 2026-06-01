Budanov Says Russian Aggression Against Armenia Is Possible
"In my personal opinion, yes, it is absolutely realistic. Why? Geography allows it. And there is no point in comparing Armenia's capabilities with those of the Russian Federation. Everyone understands that," Budanov said.
He added that signals from Moscow toward Yerevan indicating such tensions first began appearing about two years ago.Read also: Russia summons Armenian ambassador for consultations over country's closer ties with EU
On May 30, Russia's Foreign Ministry announced that Russian Ambassador to Armenia Sergey Kopyrkin had been recalled to Moscow for consultations following steps taken by the Armenian leadership toward closer cooperation with the European Union.
Archival photo: UGCC
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