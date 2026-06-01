Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces Hit Russian Cargo Ship In Berdiansk Port

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The 422nd Separate Unmanned Systems Regiment reported this on Facebook and released footage of the operation, according to Ukrinform.

"According to preliminary information, our colleagues carried out a strike using a front-strike class UAV. For such a target, this was not sufficient, so by order of the commander of the 17th Army Corps, the 422nd Unmanned Systems Regiment 'LUFTWAFFE' was urgently deployed, using a mid-strike Zozulia UAV with a 50 kg high-explosive warhead," the statement said.

The vessel sustained significant damage.

Ukrainian forces strike Russian shadow fleet tanker, oil depot in Taganrog, oil terminal in Crimea

Earlier, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) noted that Ukraine has launched a successful drone strike campaign targeting Russian logistics both on the frontline and at operational depth, limiting Russia's ability to transport personnel to the front.

Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces have also blocked the Russian logistics route R-280 along the Mariupol-Melitopol-Simferopol highway.

Photo for illustration purposes