War Update: 178 Clashes On Front Lines, 36 Russian Assaults Repelled Near Pokrovsk

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said this in its war update published on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

The enemy carried out 68 airstrikes, dropping 244 guided aerial bombs. In addition, 5,859 kamikaze drones were used against Ukrainian positions and civilian settlements, and 2,187 artillery attacks were recorded.

On the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk axes, there were three clashes, one of which is ongoing. The enemy carried out five airstrikes, dropping 16 guided bombs, and conducted 67 shelling attacks, including eight with multiple launch rocket systems.

On the Southern Slobozhanshchyna axis, Russian forces attempted seven assaults near Veterynarne, Starytsia, Prylipky, and Synelnykove. Three engagements are still ongoing.

On the Kupiansk axis, Russian forces launched four attacks near Kurylivka and toward Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi, with three clashes still ongoing.

On the Lyman axis, Ukrainian forces repelled eight assaults near Kopanky, Novomykhailivka, Drobysheve, Lyman, and Yampil.

On the Sloviansk axis, four enemy attempts to advance near Kalynivka, Riznykivka, and toward Kryva Luka and Rai-Oleksandrivka were stopped, with one engagement still ongoing.

On the Kramatorsk axis, the enemy made one unsuccessful attempt to dislodge Ukrainian defenders near Nykyforivka.

On the Kostiantynivka axis, Ukrainian forces repelled eight attacks near Ivanopillia, Pleshchiivka, Rusyn Yar, and toward Kucheriv Yar and Nove Shakhtove.

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On the Pokrovsk axis, Russian forces carried out 36 assaults in areas including Dorozhnie, Novooleksandrivka, Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Molodetske, Udachne, Muravka, and Horikhove, as well as toward Novyi Donbas, Shevchenko, Bilytske, and Serhiivka. Three clashes are ongoing.

Preliminary estimates indicate that 32 Russian troops were eliminated and nine wounded in this sector. Ukrainian forces also destroyed two vehicles, six pieces of special equipment, a quad bike, and enemy personnel shelters. Additionally, seven vehicles, two artillery guns, one UAV command post, and 11 shelters were damaged. More than 200 enemy drones of various types were either destroyed or jammed by electronic warfare systems.

On the Oleksandrivka axis, Russian forces attempted one assault near Verbove.

On the Huliaipole axis, 23 assaults were recorded in areas including Rybne, Zlahoda, Dobropillia, Olenokostiantynivka, Zaliznychnе, Charivne, and toward Kosivtseve, Rizdvianka, Vozdvyzhivka, Tsvitkove, and Verkhnia Tersa. Five clashes are still ongoing.

On the Orikhiv axis, no offensive actions were recorded.

On the Dnipro River axis, Ukrainian forces stopped two attempts to advance near the Antonivskyi Bridge.

No significant changes in the operational situation were reported on other fronts.

Photo: General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces