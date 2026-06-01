Milk Prices In J&K Raised By Rs 5 Per Litre

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Milk prices across Jammu and Kashmir have been increased by Rs 5 per litre following a decision announced by the Jammu Kashmir Dairy Farmers Association (JKDFA), with the body citing mounting operational costs and inflationary pressures behind the hike.

The increase, announced on World Milk Day by JKDFA president Sandeep Singh Chib, is expected to impact consumers across both urban and rural areas of the Union Territory where milk remains a daily household necessity.

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Chib said the decision to impose a flat Rs 5 increase per litre was taken after considering rising expenditure faced by dairy farmers and suppliers.

He cited escalating freight and transportation charges involved in bringing new breeds of cows and buffaloes from Punjab, along with broader inflationary trends affecting the dairy sector.

According to the Association, transport-related costs, feed expenses and overall price escalation had made continuation of earlier rates increasingly difficult.

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Chib also pointed to recent revisions in branded milk prices, noting that Amul had increased milk prices by Rs 2.

He said milk prices in Jammu and Kashmir vary depending on locality and supply patterns.

In Kashmir, the prevailing milk rate was around Rs 54 per litre prior to the latest revision, although prices differ across areas.

According to the Association, milk in rural areas is commonly sold at around Rs 50 per litre, while rates in urban and city areas generally range between Rs 55 and Rs 60 per litre.

The latest revision comes against a backdrop of wider inflationary pressure, with consumers already facing rising prices of fuel, food items, pharmaceuticals and other essential commodities. (KNT)

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