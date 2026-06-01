Iran Warns Israelis To Evacuate If Beirut Is Attacked

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters on Monday warned residents of northern Israeli settlements to evacuate if Israel follows through on threats to strike Beirut's southern suburbs, escalating tensions despite a ceasefire that Tehran says extends across all regional fronts.

In a statement, the headquarters said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had threatened to bomb Beirut's Dahiyeh district and other parts of the Lebanese capital, and warned that residents of northern occupied territories could be at risk if such attacks were carried out.

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“Given the regime's repeated violations of the ceasefire, if this threat is implemented, we warn residents of the northern parts and military settlements in the occupied territories to leave the area if they do not want to be harmed,” the statement said.

Netanyahu said on Monday that he and Defence Minister Israel Katz had instructed the military to strike targets in Dahiyeh and Beirut in response to what he described as Hezbollah's“repeated violations” of an existing truce.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said any Israeli action in Lebanon would constitute a breach of a broader ceasefire arrangement involving Iran and the United States.

“For immediate attention: The ceasefire between Iran and the U.S. is unequivocally a ceasefire on all fronts, including in Lebanon,” Araghchi said in a post on X.

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Separately, Iranian media reported that Tehran had suspended all indirect negotiations and message exchanges with Washington in protest against ongoing Israeli military operations in Lebanon and Gaza.

According to the reports, Iranian officials said no dialogue would resume until Israeli military campaigns in Gaza and Lebanon cease and Israeli forces withdraw completely from occupied areas in Lebanon.

The reports also said Iran and allied resistance groups were preparing measures that could include efforts to enforce a blockade of the Strait of Hormuz and activate other strategic fronts, including the Bab al-Mandab Strait, though there was no immediate independent confirmation of those claims.

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