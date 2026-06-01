Constellation Software Inc. Confirms Closing Of Derbysoft Acquisition Through Juniper Group
DerbySoft is expected to continue to operate independently under its existing leadership team, led by Ted Zhang as Chief Executive Officer.
About Constellation Software
Constellation Software Inc. acquires, manages, and builds vertical market software businesses that provide mission-critical solutions to customers around the world. The company is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol CSU.
For further information, contact:
Jamal Baksh
Chief Financial Officer
Email:...
416-861-9677
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