Karnataka Backward Classes Commission Warns Against Misinformation On Social Survey Report

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, June 1 (IANS) The Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes on Monday cautioned against the circulation of unauthorised information and speculation regarding the Social and Educational Survey-2025 report, popularly known as the caste survey report, warning that criminal proceedings may be initiated against those spreading misinformation.

In a statement, the Commission said it had submitted its report to the Karnataka government on May 27 based on data collected during the Social and Educational Survey-2025.

The Commission noted that the Karnataka High Court, in its order dated October 25, 2025, had directed it to maintain strict confidentiality of the data collected from individuals during the survey process.

“In compliance with the court's directions, the Commission has committed itself to safeguarding the confidentiality of individual information and the data generated through the survey. Necessary measures have been put in place to ensure the protection of the data,” the statement said.

To maintain confidentiality as mandated by the High Court, the Commission said it had requested the government to keep the submitted report in safe custody, and the government had taken appropriate action in this regard.

The Commission, however, expressed concern over reports that certain individuals were allegedly circulating false information relating to the survey data and the contents of the report through media and social media platforms.

“It has come to the notice of the Commission that some individuals are creating and spreading false information regarding the survey data, thereby misleading the public,” the statement said.

Clarifying its position, the Commission stated that it had not disclosed any information contained either in the survey data or in the report submitted to the government.

According to the Commission, the information currently being circulated is based solely on assumptions and speculation and amounts to disregard of the High Court's directions regarding confidentiality.

The Commission further warned that sharing false, misleading or unauthorised information related to the survey data or the report through media and social media platforms could constitute a violation of the court's order.

“The public is informed that dissemination of false and unauthorised information regarding the survey or the report is a violation of the court's directions. The Commission will be compelled to initiate appropriate criminal proceedings against those responsible for such actions,” the statement added.

The Social and Educational Survey-2025 report is expected to play a significant role in discussions relating to backward class welfare and reservation policies in the state, making the issue of confidentiality particularly sensitive.

It may be noted that Karnataka caretaker Chief Minister Siddaramaiah recently received the state's much-awaited Social and Educational Survey Report, commonly known as the caste census, during a formal presentation by the Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes at his office in Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru.

Sources said preliminary findings from the report indicate that Muslims constitute the largest community at around 14 per cent of the population, followed by Veerashaiva-Lingayats (11 per cent), Vokkaligas (10 per cent) and Kurubas (8 per cent).