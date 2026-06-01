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Hungary Considers Constitutional Action in Presidential Standoff
(MENAFN) Hungary’s government is prepared to pursue constitutional amendments if President Tamas Sulyok continues to reject calls to step down from office, Prime Minister Peter Magyar said on Monday.
According to reports, Magyar made the statement after holding talks with Sulyok at Budapest’s Sandor Palace. Justice Minister Marta Gorog also attended the meeting.
The political dispute stems from a deadline set by the prime minister, who had urged several senior officials and public officeholders, including the president, to resign by May 31.
With Sulyok remaining in his position after the deadline passed, Magyar indicated that the government is now considering legal and constitutional avenues to address the situation.
"I called on Tamas Sulyok today as well," Magyar said during a press conference following the meeting.
He added that he would notify the government so that it could begin the process of introducing amendments to Hungary’s Fundamental Law.
According to reports, demonstrators gathered outside the presidential palace while the talks were taking place. The crowd was divided, with some participants expressing support for Sulyok, while others demanded that he leave office.
Sulyok has consistently dismissed calls for his resignation and has maintained that he will not step down under political pressure, according to reports.
According to reports, Magyar made the statement after holding talks with Sulyok at Budapest’s Sandor Palace. Justice Minister Marta Gorog also attended the meeting.
The political dispute stems from a deadline set by the prime minister, who had urged several senior officials and public officeholders, including the president, to resign by May 31.
With Sulyok remaining in his position after the deadline passed, Magyar indicated that the government is now considering legal and constitutional avenues to address the situation.
"I called on Tamas Sulyok today as well," Magyar said during a press conference following the meeting.
He added that he would notify the government so that it could begin the process of introducing amendments to Hungary’s Fundamental Law.
According to reports, demonstrators gathered outside the presidential palace while the talks were taking place. The crowd was divided, with some participants expressing support for Sulyok, while others demanded that he leave office.
Sulyok has consistently dismissed calls for his resignation and has maintained that he will not step down under political pressure, according to reports.
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