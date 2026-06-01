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Trump Taps Türkiye Ambassador Barrack as Special Envoy to Syria, Iraq
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump announced Sunday that Tom Barrack, currently serving as Washington's ambassador to Türkiye, will take on the additional role of special presidential envoy to both Syria and Iraq — signaling a deepening of American strategic engagement across the region.
"Our relationship with them continues to grow," Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social, framing the dual appointment as a natural extension of Washington's expanding regional footprint.
"Tom will remain Ambassador to Türkiye, and operate with the full backing of the United States Department of State," Trump said, lauding Barrack's track record and expressing appreciation for his "continued willingness" to serve.
A longtime Trump ally, Barrack was first confirmed as ambassador to Türkiye in 2025. His expanded mandate follows the expiration of his formal special envoy role to Syria, with Secretary of State Marco Rubio moving swiftly to preserve his influence in the region. Rubio said Friday that Barrack would retain a central diplomatic role overseeing policy for both Syria and Iraq, before clarifying on Saturday that Barrack will remain "a central interlocutor on Syria, and key trusted hand on Iraq."
The appointment comes at a pivotal moment for both countries. Syria is navigating a fragile post-Assad transition following the collapse of Bashar al-Assad's government in late 2024, while Iraq continues to walk a diplomatic tightrope — managing its ties with Washington against the backdrop of the ongoing US-Iran conflict.
"Our relationship with them continues to grow," Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social, framing the dual appointment as a natural extension of Washington's expanding regional footprint.
"Tom will remain Ambassador to Türkiye, and operate with the full backing of the United States Department of State," Trump said, lauding Barrack's track record and expressing appreciation for his "continued willingness" to serve.
A longtime Trump ally, Barrack was first confirmed as ambassador to Türkiye in 2025. His expanded mandate follows the expiration of his formal special envoy role to Syria, with Secretary of State Marco Rubio moving swiftly to preserve his influence in the region. Rubio said Friday that Barrack would retain a central diplomatic role overseeing policy for both Syria and Iraq, before clarifying on Saturday that Barrack will remain "a central interlocutor on Syria, and key trusted hand on Iraq."
The appointment comes at a pivotal moment for both countries. Syria is navigating a fragile post-Assad transition following the collapse of Bashar al-Assad's government in late 2024, while Iraq continues to walk a diplomatic tightrope — managing its ties with Washington against the backdrop of the ongoing US-Iran conflict.
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