Turkmen Aýdyň Gijeler Secures 4-Hectare Land Plot In Eswatini For Industrial Complex
The discussions were held during an official audience between King Mswati III of Eswatini and a Turkmen corporate delegation led by Aýdyň Gijeler Director General Khydyrberdi Abdurakhmanov in Abu Dhabi.
Turkmen private enterprise is tasked with manufacturing and delivering 1.5 million national identity cards and over 500,000 biometric passports for Eswatini. These will run on an advanced chip architecture engineered by European firm Austrian Cards, incorporating cryptographic and biometric solutions that align with ICAO and European Union regulatory benchmarks.--
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