Zelensky Says Ukraine Is Implementing Its Long-Range Strike Campaign In Response To Russian Attacks

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in his evening video address, Ukrinform reports.

"Today I would like to recognize our Ukrainian units carrying out tasks related to our long-range sanctions and mid-strikes: there are results. Our plan for such sanctions is being implemented – in response to Russian attacks," Zelensky said.

He thanked all servicemen involved in reaching Russian targets, particularly military and fuel logistics facilities in the temporarily occupied territories along the Azov Sea coast.

"Our drones are reaching more and more targets at this depth of the temporarily occupied territory. This is already being reflected in fuel shortages in Crimea. The Unmanned Systems Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces deserve recognition for their deep-strike operations. Russian Tu-142 military aircraft were hit, and an Iskander missile system was also reached. There were strikes on oil-related targets as well. The Ukrainian Armed Forces operated in the Rostov region, while the Security Service of Ukraine operated in the Krasnodar Krai," Zelensky said.

Zelensky confirms strike on Russian oil facility in Armavir, 500 km from Ukraine

He stressed that such operations directly affect Russia's capacity to wage war.

"This is what genuinely impacts Russia's potential for aggression. Russia could have ended this war with peace long ago, but it continues to choose prolongation and escalation," Zelensky said.

As reported earlier, Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces said they destroyed two Tu-142 aircraft and an Iskander tactical missile system at a military airfield in Taganrog, Russia, on the night of May 29-30.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine