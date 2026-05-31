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Moscow Hosts Inaugural International Security Forum with Global Participation
(MENAFN) The first International Security Forum has opened in Moscow, bringing together representatives from around the world for a four-day series of discussions focused on security and geopolitical issues, according to reports.
Organized by Russia’s Security Council, the event is expected to host delegates from approximately 120 countries. The forum will address a broad range of topics, including international security challenges, the protection of what organizers describe as traditional values, and opposition to neocolonialism and neo-Nazism.
As part of the gathering, Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoygu is scheduled to meet with security officials from Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan during a session of the Committee of Secretaries of Security Councils of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO).
According to organizers, the forum will also include unofficial participants from 12 countries that Russia classifies as “unfriendly.”
The event is intended to serve as a platform for dialogue on regional and global security concerns, while also strengthening cooperation among participating states and organizations, according to reports.
Organized by Russia’s Security Council, the event is expected to host delegates from approximately 120 countries. The forum will address a broad range of topics, including international security challenges, the protection of what organizers describe as traditional values, and opposition to neocolonialism and neo-Nazism.
As part of the gathering, Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoygu is scheduled to meet with security officials from Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan during a session of the Committee of Secretaries of Security Councils of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO).
According to organizers, the forum will also include unofficial participants from 12 countries that Russia classifies as “unfriendly.”
The event is intended to serve as a platform for dialogue on regional and global security concerns, while also strengthening cooperation among participating states and organizations, according to reports.
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