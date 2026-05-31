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Russian Parliament Advances Bill Protecting Foreign Army Volunteers
(MENAFN) Russia’s lower house of parliament has approved a government-backed bill that would grant immigration protections to foreign nationals and stateless individuals who have served under contract in the Russian military, according to reports.
The legislation passed its second reading in the State Duma and would prevent authorities from deporting foreign citizens who participated in combat operations as members of the Russian armed forces or other Russian military formations.
Under the proposed law, eligible individuals would also be protected from having applications for temporary residency, permanent residency, or work permits rejected solely on grounds covered by the legislation. Authorities would likewise be prohibited from revoking such documents once issued.
According to the draft text, the measure would apply to foreign nationals and stateless persons who served under military contracts and took part in combat activities within Russian forces.
The bill also seeks to invalidate a range of administrative decisions issued since February 24, 2022, against qualifying individuals. These include deportation orders, reductions in authorized periods of stay, refusals to issue residence or work documents, and decisions canceling previously granted immigration status.
If the legislation is ultimately approved by the State Duma and signed by the president, those earlier decisions would be considered legally void for affected individuals.
The proposed law is scheduled to take effect 10 days after its official publication, provided it completes the remaining legislative and presidential approval stages.
The legislation passed its second reading in the State Duma and would prevent authorities from deporting foreign citizens who participated in combat operations as members of the Russian armed forces or other Russian military formations.
Under the proposed law, eligible individuals would also be protected from having applications for temporary residency, permanent residency, or work permits rejected solely on grounds covered by the legislation. Authorities would likewise be prohibited from revoking such documents once issued.
According to the draft text, the measure would apply to foreign nationals and stateless persons who served under military contracts and took part in combat activities within Russian forces.
The bill also seeks to invalidate a range of administrative decisions issued since February 24, 2022, against qualifying individuals. These include deportation orders, reductions in authorized periods of stay, refusals to issue residence or work documents, and decisions canceling previously granted immigration status.
If the legislation is ultimately approved by the State Duma and signed by the president, those earlier decisions would be considered legally void for affected individuals.
The proposed law is scheduled to take effect 10 days after its official publication, provided it completes the remaining legislative and presidential approval stages.
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