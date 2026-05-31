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China Vows Cuba Support Amid Deepening US Sanctions Crisis
(MENAFN) Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi pledged Beijing's unwavering support for Cuba's economic survival on Thursday, as the Caribbean nation grapples with its most severe crisis since its revolution under the weight of sweeping American sanctions.
Wang delivered the commitment during a meeting with Cuban counterpart Bruno Rodríguez in New York, on the sidelines of a UN Security Council high-level meeting, Beijing-based media reported.
"China will continue to uphold justice and speak up for Cuba, support the Cuban people's just cause, and contribute to Cuba's economic development and people's livelihood," said Wang.
The Cuban people, he observed, are "firmly" defending their rights, and have demonstrated a "firm" resolve to oppose external blockade and interference, earning the respect of the international community.
Wang also called for universal respect for national sovereignty and independence, stressing the need to oppose "all forms of power politics and bullying."
Rodríguez appreciated China's "firm" support for Cuba, safeguarding its sovereignty and security, and thanked Beijing for providing assistance and speaking up for Havana during difficult times. He warned that Cuba is faced with the most difficult situation since its revolution, which is rooted in the blockade and sanctions imposed by the US, and reaffirmed Havana's backing for Beijing's positions on Taiwan and other issues.
The meeting came days after China delivered a 15,000-ton rice shipment to Cuba — a tangible sign of Beijing's commitment as Havana battles acute fuel shortages and widespread power outages triggered by a US oil embargo imposed on January 30.
China has consistently opposed Washington's pressure campaign against Cuba, repeatedly calling for the lifting of all sanctions and restrictions targeting the island nation.
Wang delivered the commitment during a meeting with Cuban counterpart Bruno Rodríguez in New York, on the sidelines of a UN Security Council high-level meeting, Beijing-based media reported.
"China will continue to uphold justice and speak up for Cuba, support the Cuban people's just cause, and contribute to Cuba's economic development and people's livelihood," said Wang.
The Cuban people, he observed, are "firmly" defending their rights, and have demonstrated a "firm" resolve to oppose external blockade and interference, earning the respect of the international community.
Wang also called for universal respect for national sovereignty and independence, stressing the need to oppose "all forms of power politics and bullying."
Rodríguez appreciated China's "firm" support for Cuba, safeguarding its sovereignty and security, and thanked Beijing for providing assistance and speaking up for Havana during difficult times. He warned that Cuba is faced with the most difficult situation since its revolution, which is rooted in the blockade and sanctions imposed by the US, and reaffirmed Havana's backing for Beijing's positions on Taiwan and other issues.
The meeting came days after China delivered a 15,000-ton rice shipment to Cuba — a tangible sign of Beijing's commitment as Havana battles acute fuel shortages and widespread power outages triggered by a US oil embargo imposed on January 30.
China has consistently opposed Washington's pressure campaign against Cuba, repeatedly calling for the lifting of all sanctions and restrictions targeting the island nation.
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