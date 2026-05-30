Bengaluru: Lowry Under Bridge In KR Puram Closed For Railway Work, Alternate Routes Announced

The Lowry Under Bridge in KR Puram, Bengaluru, has been closed for railway engineering work. Traffic diversions have been announced by authorities, and motorists are advised to use alternate routes to avoid congestion during the closure period.

Traffic routes in Silicon City Bengaluru are frequently being altered due to metro construction, road renovation and railway overbridge repair works. Now, South Western Railway has taken up essential technical work at the 'Lowry Road Under Bridge', a key link near Krishnarajapuram (K.R. Puram) Railway Station.

As major engineering work is underway to replace the old slabs of the railway bridge, heavy traffic restrictions will be in place on major roads in the area from June 4.

The Bengaluru Traffic Police has issued an advisory announcing alternative routes to ensure smooth movement of motorists.

According to information provided by South Western Railway officials of the Bengaluru Division, the road passing through the Lowry Under bridge will remain completely closed from June 4 to June 9.

No vehicular traffic will be allowed on this stretch during these six days due to ongoing engineering work.

The alternate routes for motorists are as follows:

For those heading towards K.R. Puram, Ramamurthy Nagar and ITI Colony, motorists travelling to these areas via the Lowry Under bridge will have to use the K.R. Puram Cable-Stayed Bridge as an alternative route from June 4 to June 9.

For those heading towards ITPL and Whitefield, the road via the Lowry Under bridge will also remain closed during the same period. Commuters from this side have been advised to use the K.R. Puram Cable Bridge as an alternative route.

Along with the closure of the Lowry Under bridge, traffic restrictions have also been imposed on the K.R. Puram–ITPL Main Road for a duration of 12 hours. The restrictions will be in place from 6:00 PM on June 7 to 6:00 am on June 8.

The main road towards ITPL and Whitefield will remain temporarily closed during this period. Motorists can continue their journey using the designated diversion route provided by the Railways near the Road Underbridge (RUB).

In connection with the railway bridge slab replacement work being undertaken, temporary traffic diversions and road closures at Lowry Under Bridge near Krishnarajapuram will be in effect as detailed below: twitter/yMwCEPlMos

- DRM Bengaluru (@drmsbc) May 30, 2026

Traffic delays are expected as this is essential railway safety work. Railway officials and the Bengaluru Traffic Police have expressed regret for the temporary inconvenience and have requested citizens to cooperate with the arrangements.